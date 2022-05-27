Beto shifts on AR-15s, Musk's recession prediction, and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

YOU BETO BELIEVE IT - O'Rourke quietly changes his position on AR-15s yet again as he seeks to use Uvalde shooting to jumpstart campaign. Continue reading …

DESPERATE PRAYERS - Suspected Uvalde shooter's mom clutches rosary at home where son allegedly shot grandma before massacre. Continue reading …

‘DIDN’T LEARN ANYTHING' - Parkland victim's dad blasts Democrats' focus on gun control. Continue reading …

ECONOMIST ELON - Billionaire Musk has a shocking recession prediction. Continue reading …

HEALING AND HOPE - Combat veteran and his wife help others fight PTSD. Continue reading …

BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS - A GOP effort to block an asylum rule put forward by the Biden administration failed in the Senate on Thursday. Continue reading …

UPHILL BATTLE - Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney announces bid for re-election, faces steep opposition from party leadership. Continue reading …

NEW STRATEGIC PLAN – Secretary of State says U.S. not interested in 'Cold War' with China and plans to increase direct communication: Continue reading …



BIPARTISAN SOLUTION? – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell encourages Sen. John Cornyn to talk with Democrats to find common ground on gun laws. Continue reading…

BLOOD-DRENCHED ‘BARBARIANS’ – MSNBC, ‘The View’ use Texas shooting to tear into GOP, propose gun reform measures, including outright removing guns. Continue reading …



NOT SO SUPPRESSED? - CNN op-ed credits voter 'tenacity' for record Georgia primary turnout amid 'stumbling blocks' of election law. Continue reading …

GUN CONTROL DEBATE - Washington Post editor slammed for claiming the AR-15 rifle was ‘invented for’ the Nazis. Continue reading …

‘GROTESQUE’ IDEA - Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers mock conservatives for proposing the idea of arming teachers. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – There are many more questions than answers 48 hours after the Texas school shooting: ‘It looks like a lot went wrong.’ Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host asks, "How was [suspected Robb Elementary School shooter] Salvador Ramos able to get inside the school? Why did no one stop him?" Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Stephen Miller told guest host Tammy Bruce President Biden's police reform executive order will not help police "obliterate" school shooters. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host blasts environmental, social and governance criteria proponents as "self-appointed thought and governance police for corporate America." Continue reading …

RAY LIOTTA'S LEGACY – A look at the 'Goodfellas' star's life behind the camera and as a Hollywood legend. Continue reading …



BRINGING GOD BACK - The Texas school shooting was evil. Here are 8 steps to confront it, Newt Gingrich writes. Continue reading …



ONLINE INTERACTIONS - Retired federal agent reportedly may have had advanced notice about Buffalo shooter's plans Continue reading …

SOLUTIONS ABROAD - Could Israel’s multi-layered approach to school security methods serve as model for U.S. schools? Continue reading …

"It's been over 48 hours since this horrific shooting happened, and we definitely have a lot more questions than answers. I feel like we're not getting the whole story here. Law enforcement, everybody involved needs to be more upfront."

- JESSE WATTERS

