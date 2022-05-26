McConnell encourages Cornyn to talk with Democrats to find common ground on gun laws

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., encouraged Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to start conversations with Democratic senators regarding gun laws to see if any common ground can be found between the two sides.

McConnell encouraged Cornyn to have conversations with Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and see if he can find common ground with them on legislation relating to guns after 19 children and two teachers were killed inside a Uvalde, Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Cornyn confirmed that the senator had a conversation with McConnell.

McConnell told CNN on Thursday that he is "hopeful" that a bipartisan solution can be found.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

"I met with Senator Cornyn this morning. As you know he went home yesterday to see the family members and begin the fact finding of this awful massacre and I have encouraged him to talk with Sen. Murphy and Sen. Sinema and others who are interested in trying to get an outcome that is directly related to the problem. I am hopeful that we could come up with a bipartisan solution," McConnell said.

Cornyn told CNN that he wants to work with the Democratic senators, but said that he won't use the shooting as an "excuse" to infringe on the Second Amendment.

"There's a whole list of things that we can consider, but I think particularly mental health, access to mental health treatment is high on that list," Cornyn said. "I think we need to be open to whatever, wherever the evidence leads us. I would say that this is not an excuse to infringe the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens doing that will do nothing to fix tragedies like this."

PHOTOS: FAMILIES, VICTIMS OF TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING

According to the report, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that he wants to give some time for negotiations, but added that he wants to see results in a timely manner.

"We have to try everything. We must not leave a single stone unturned," he said. "This is not an invite to negotiate indefinitely. Make no mistake about it, if these negotiations do not bear fruit in a short period of time, the Senate will vote on gun safety legislation."

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF MASSACRE THAT LEFT AT LEAST 19 CHILDREN, 2 TEACHERS DEAD

The conversations come days after Salvador Ramos allegedly entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas , and committed the mass shooting.

During a speech after the shooting, President Biden said that the country needs tighter gun laws.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it and stand up to the lobbies?," Biden said. "It’s time to turn this pain into action."

He also sent a message to "those who obstruct or delay or block the commonsense gun laws."

"We need to let you know that we will not forget," Biden said.