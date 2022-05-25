Parkland shooting victim's father says focus on gun control, not solutions, is why this 'happens'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The father of a teenage victim of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that state governments haven’t "learned anything" from past school shootings and insisted more gun laws are not the solution to preventing more shootings.

"Evidently they didn’t learn anything," Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed when a gunman opened fire at her school in Parkland in 2018, told Fox News Digital.

Pollack referenced a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas , in 2018 that left 10 dead and reiterated that more could be done to increase security in schools.

"They didn’t learn anything from what happened in Texas at that school shooting, they didn’t learn anything from what happened in Parkland at that shooting, they didn’t learn anything from what happened at Sandy Hook," Pollack explained. "When you focus on just gun control this is what happens. It’s happened again."

Pollack went on to say that every school should have armed guards with one point of entry as well as mechanisms in place to address the mental illness that many school shooters exhibit.

"I guarantee you this kid didn’t just wake up one day and say I want to kill my grandma," Pollack said. "There had to be red flags that went off and it’s a big problem."

Pollack added that local school districts and governments need to determine kids who are "mentally sick" and "evil" and "put it on their backgrounds so they can’t purchase a rifle."

Several media outlets have reported that the shooter in Uvalde, Texas, who killed 19 children on Tuesday, displayed many signs of mental instability, including slashing his own face with a knife, getting into fistfights at school, fighting with his mother to the point where police were called, and posting pictures of guns online.

Democrats across the country, including Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, who disrupted a law enforcement briefing on the shooting , have blamed the Uvalde shooting on guns and the lack of gun control policies.

Pollack told Fox News Digital that blaming guns is not the solution..

"There’s gun laws in place, there’s so many gun laws in place," Pollack said. "If they don’t have a background, not one gun law is going to make a difference. You can’t focus on guns. Nothing gets done."