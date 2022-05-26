Biden's executive order on police reform weakens police against school shooters: Stephen Miller

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump White House senior adviser Stephen Miller warned that President Biden's police reform executive order will not help police "obliterate" school shooters Thursday on "Hannity."

BIDEN POLICE ORDER 'IS EMBRACING' PARTS OF GOP REFORM BILL DEMS FILIBUSTERED IN 2020, TIM SCOTT SAYS

MILLER: The Biden administration is effectively run by Marxist revolutionaries. … Every day they show up to work asking themselves, "How can I advance another radical Marxist directive?" Let's talk about that police [executive order]. Here's something people are not discussing in that executive order. It restricts the federal government from providing surplus military equipment to our police departments. Something President Trump was on the exact opposite side of, making sure they have that equipment. Why does it matter? Well, if somebody comes to your school and starts shooting, you want police officers to get there on the scene in 60 seconds with the best armor, the best equipment, the most powerful weaponry they have to obliterate - to obliterate - that school shooter. Why in God's name - why in God's name now of all times do we take away this equipment from our police officers?

TERRELL: The criminals are elated with Democratic leadership in these cities. Every day we talk about the crime. And I'll tell you right now, the reason is very simple. They want to destroy everything that's good about this country. Stephen said it best - these are Marxists who want to destroy every institution. They want to destroy the police department. Black Lives Matter - let me be very clear about them. They got no credibility. I hope every A.G. in the state investigate[s] them when there is that tsunami landslide victory by the Republican Party. Please investigate BLM. They have no credibility. They don't speak for any person in this country other than their mansions.

