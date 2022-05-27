Expand / Collapse search
Laura Ingraham: ESG proponents are corporate America's 'self-appointed thought and governance police'

Laura Ingraham ripped supporters of the environmental, social and governance criteria

Angle: The left goes corporate Video

Angle: The left goes corporate

Liberal globalists are using a classification and ratings system to pressure American companies into adopting progressive practices at every level of operation.

"The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham slammed proponents of environmental, social and governance criteria as "the self-appointed thought and governance police for corporate America" in Thursday's monologue.

IT'S TIME TO END ECONOMIC HANDOUTS FOR WOKE CORPORATIONS

INGRAHAM: Environmental, social, governance. The acronym ESG is a classification and rating system that globalists are now using to pressure American companies into adopting progressive practices at every level of their operations. And like so many really bad ideas, it, of course, originated at the United Nations. Now for years, they've aggressively marketed the concept as good for companies, good for you and good for the planet. ESG propaganda even comes in the form of really creepy videos. 

Basically, think of those behind the ESG movement as the self-appointed thought and governance police for corporate America. So companies not on the S&P 500 ESG index are punished by institutional investors and asset managers who themselves are pressured to drop offending companies from their mutual funds or their pensions. Now, one of the biggest promoters of ESG is a guy named Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock. BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, and this means one company has an enormous amount of leverage to force other companies to go woke. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.