House of Representatives
Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney announces bid for re-election, faces steep opposition from party leadership

The announcement comes two days before former President Trump is set to host a rally in support of Cheney's opponent

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) announced her bid for reelection on Thursday evening, despite steep opposition from Republican leadership.

Cheney made the announcement on Twitter, stating that "I’m running for re-election and asking for your vote because this is a fight we must win."

LIZ CHENEY HAULS IN OVER $7 MILLION LAST YEAR AS SHE FENDS OFF PUSH BY TRUMP TO OUST HER FROM CONGRESS

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., right, after being ousted from her leadership role in the House Republican Conference at US Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. 

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., right, after being ousted from her leadership role in the House Republican Conference at US Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.  (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

"In Wyoming, we know what it means to ride for the brand. We live in the greatest nation God has ever created, and our brand is the U.S. Constitution," Cheney said.

The incumbent will face Harriet Hageman in the state's primary, who was endorsed by House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy during an interview with The Federalist in February.

TRUMP TO TARGET CHENEY AT MAY 28 RALLY IN WYOMING

FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Harriet Hageman addresses a meeting of the Wyoming Business Alliance in Casper, Wyo.  Former President Donald Trump  has chosen Hageman, a favored candidate in his bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, one of his most vocal critics.

FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Harriet Hageman addresses a meeting of the Wyoming Business Alliance in Casper, Wyo.  Former President Donald Trump  has chosen Hageman, a favored candidate in his bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, one of his most vocal critics. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)

"After spending time with Harriet, it is readily apparent she will always listen and prioritize the needs of her local communities and is focused on tackling our nation’s biggest problems," McCarthy told The Federalist. "I look forward to serving with Harriet for years to come."

Hageman has also been endorsed by Former President Trump.

Cheney's reelection announcement comes just two days before Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Casper, Wyoming to support Hageman.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Kelly Phares contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

