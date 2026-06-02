Former Texas prosecutor praises 'slam dunk' Kohberger conviction, debunks Hollywood myths about confessions

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LAS VEGAS — A longtime Texas prosecutor with a perfect conviction rate in murder trials says Idaho authorities never had the weak case Bryan Kohberger's defense team claimed they did, arguing investigators quietly built a "slam dunk" case that would have ended in conviction even if the accused killer hadn't pleaded guilty.

"I think they did a great job — look how it ended," Kelly Siegler, a former Harris County prosecutor, told Fox News Digital on the sidelines of CrimeCon Las Vegas Saturday. "I mean, he pled, and they did have a whole lot more, and they kept their cards close to their chests."

Aside from the leak of some evidence near the end of the case to "Dateline," which is still under investigation, investigators remained tight-lipped throughout the process, Siegler said.

"They did a good job of building their case without telling the whole world, and they were gonna kick some butt in trial," she said.

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Kohberger pleaded guilty in July 2025 and has been sentenced to four consecutive prison terms of life without parole, plus another 10 years, for the murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

More recently, a forensic scientist and criminologist hired by Kohberger's defense team named Brent Turvey has raised concerns about the chain of custody of the prosecution's main piece of evidence, a Ka-Bar knife sheath with Kohberger's DNA on it recovered next to Mogen and Goncalves.

His concerns, however, were met with the first public statement on the case from Kohberger's lawyers made outside a courtroom.

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"Mr. Turvey has not been released from his confidentiality agreement, and is now speaking about topics that are still confidential, many of which are outside of his areas of expertise," reads a joint statement from his former attorneys Anne Taylor, Elisa Massoth and Bicka Barlow.

Despite Turvey's findings, Kohberger took a plea deal.

Siegler, the host of Oxygen's "Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler," also defended the deal's lack of allocution, or an explanation from the defendant, saying the expectation was unrealistic and that killers typically just lie.

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Siegler has tried about 200 cases and landed a conviction in all 65 murder trials under her belt, according to her online bio.

At his sentencing, he sat emotionlessly, occasionally fidgeting in his chair or staring at the victims' family members as they gave their impact statements.

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Some critics were disappointed that the plea deal did not require him to allocute, or explain himself, but Siegler said that's not unusual.

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"The whole allocution that people think is gonna happen where they stand up and admit, admit they did it, first of all, we shouldn't even call it a confession," she told Fox News Digital Saturday. "They don't confess. They don't even admit. They just give their version of a lie where they say enough to get their plea passed through."

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Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson had also suggested he didn't ask for allocution because he believed Kohberger would have lied at the hearing.

"They don't ever stand up and talk about why I did it and how I did, and I really did it or I'm sorry. That's a TV thing," Siegler said. "Doesn't happen in the real courtroom."

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Still, she said, the explanation could have been more clearly communicated to the families, some of whom opposed the deal, which spared Kohberger from the potential death penalty and had no allocution requirement.

"They should have told people, they should've told the families, that is not gonna happen," Siegler said. "Look at Bryan Kohberger, look at his eyes. You think that man's gonna stand up and tell a courtroom in a world and his own family why he did it and how he did? That's never gonna happen."

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Siegler also warned that public interest in unsolved and developing cases, including the months-long search for Nancy Guthrie in Arizona, can create pressure for commentators to fill information gaps with speculation.

"It's really disgusting to see that happen," she said.

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Siegler said prosecutors are trained to focus on facts and admissible evidence.

"The first time you jump into the speculative realm as a prosecutor in a courtroom, you lose all your credibility," she said. "So you can never do that."