Street takeover arrests surge across US as summer kicks off with social media-driven crime trend

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Agencies across the country have been busy making arrests responding to street "takeovers" as the U.S. enters the summer months.

Police departments in Charlotte, North Carolina; Clearwater, Florida; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Naperville, Illinois, have all made arrests in the last two days, all because of this growing social-media-driven crime trend.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested 28-year-old Jefferies Hernandez-Moreno, who is the accused mastermind of a takeover involving "100 motorcycles" that swarmed a South Charlotte intersection, local news outlet WSOC reported.

FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported a gunman accused of firing shots and injuring a 17-year-old victim in Clearwater, Florida, remains at large following a Sunday takeover event on Clearwater Beach.

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In Cincinnati, young people took over Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinatti Bengals, which resulted in six arrests, according to WLWT.

The group was seen racing and doing burnouts among other offenses.

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Naperville Police made three arrests and issued 20 citations after "about 100 teens" gathered near The Naperville Riverwalk, a popular park in the affluent Chicago-area suburb, NCTV17 reported.

A few days before that planned unauthorized gathering, NPD put out a post on social media saying in part, "We welcome those who wish to gather lawfully and respectfully enjoy our community. However, anyone who chooses to engage in criminal activity, disorderly conduct, or acts that threaten public safety will be met with zero tolerance and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."