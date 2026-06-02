EXCLUSIVE: DHS announces New Jersey illegal immigrant arrests as Newark protests rage outside facility

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FOX FIRST: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrests of numerous illegal immigrants in New Jersey last week, including those previously convicted of manslaughter, sex crimes and weapons charges.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests come amid violent protests outside the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey, over illegal migrants' living conditions in the facility.

"While sanctuary politicians and leftist agitators spread false smears about the Delaney Hall ICE facility, the brave men and women of ICE are still hard at work removing criminal illegal aliens from New Jersey," DHS acting assistant secretary Lauren Bis told Fox News Digital. "In New Jersey, they have removed dangerous criminal illegal aliens with criminal histories that include voluntary manslaughter, sex assault, burglary, fraud, terroristic threats and aggravated assault."

"These sanctuary politicians need to stop peddling false smears about ICE detention facilities and start thanking ICE law enforcement officers for getting these thugs off New Jersey streets," Bis continued. "We will not let violent rioters slow us down from making America safe again."

Some of the "worst of the worst" arrested in New Jersey last week, according to DHS, include:

Marcos Delacruz

Marcos Delacruz, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was arrested by ICE on Friday.

His criminal history includes convictions for sex assault and fraud, as well as an arrest for assault.

Success Bounte

Success Bounte, an illegal immigrant from Ghana, was arrested by ICE on Thursday.

His criminal history includes convictions for robbery, burglary, identity theft and fraud — illegal use of credit cards.

ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS CLASH WITH AGENTS OUTSIDE NEW JERSEY DETENTION CENTER AS GOV. SHERRILL DENIED ENTRY

Jose Manuel Rivera-Mes

Jose Manuel Rivera-Mes, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was arrested by ICE on Thursday.

His criminal history includes a conviction for voluntary manslaughter and arrests for weapon offense and possession of weapon.

Ismael Antonio Moreno-Javier

Ismael Antonio Moreno-Javier, an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic, was arrested by ICE on Thursday.

He has previously been arrested for charges including terroristic threats, assault, child neglect and fraud.

Carlos Javier Llano-Batista

Carlos Javier Llano-Batista, an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic, was arrested by ICE on Thursday.

He has previously been arrested for charges including fraud, larceny, burglary and robbery.

ICE SCOOPS UP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WITH MURDER, ROBBERY CONVICTIONS IN WEEKEND CRACKDOWN

Esteban Pastor Montes Navarro

Esteban Pastor Montes Navarro, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested by ICE on May 25.

His criminal history includes convictions for simple assault and possession of weapon.

Cesar Augusto Diaz Poveda

Cesar Augusto Diaz Poveda, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador, was arrested by ICE on Wednesday.

He has previously been arrested for charges including assault and obstructing police.

DHS ARRESTS 5 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CONVICTED OF VIOLENT CRIMES INCLUDING MANSLAUGHTER, CHILD ASSAULT

Pabline Patricia Da Silva

Pabline Patricia Da Silva, an illegal immigrant from Brazil, was arrested by ICE on Saturday.

She has previously been arrested for charges including for burglary, larceny and damage property.

David Benitez

David Benitez, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, was arrested by ICE on May 26.

His criminal history includes convictions for simple assault, obstructing police and public order crimes, as well as arrests for simple assault, possession of weapon and contempt of court.

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Jacinta Contreras Reyes

Jacinta Contreras Reyes, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested by ICE on Friday.

She has previously been arrested for charges including domestic violence, strongarm aggravated assault, possession of weapon, carrying prohibited weapon and property damage.