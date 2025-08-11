Alex Murdaugh appeal challenging murder convictions faces state pushback over jury influence claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office has officially submitted its response to Alex Murdaugh’s appeal challenging his convictions for the murders of his wife and son.

In a 182-page brief filed before the Aug. 8 deadline, Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office dismantles Murdaugh’s December appeal, which claims that Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill swayed jurors to boost sales of her forthcoming book.

The filing is the State’s first full rebuttal to Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial.

In the filing, obtained by Greenville News, prosecutors argued that the jury found Murdaugh guilty based on the "overwhelming" evidence, not because of Hill’s brief and "foolish" comments about his testimony.

Prosecutors also said Murdaugh forfeited the right to challenge the financial crimes evidence by not appealing the trial court’s decision to admit it.

Wilson’s team had initially requested more time to reply, citing the complexity and size of the case, including a 6,000-page trial transcript and significant evidence that needed review.

Dick Harpootlian, a Columbia attorney and former state senator who led Murdaugh’s defense, previously told Fox News Digital that Hill’s conduct compromised the trial. According to Harpootlian, Hill's actions potentially cost Murdaugh a fair verdict.

"If she had left the jury alone, clearly the worst we would have done was a mistrial," Harpootlian said, adding that two jurors would have voted differently if not for Hill’s influence.

The defense also disputed that the jury should not have heard evidence related to Murdaugh’s financial misconduct.

The disgraced attorney was convicted in March 2023 of the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, who were fatally shot on June 7, 2021, at the family’s hunting property in Colleton County. He was also found guilty of two weapons charges related to the killings.

Murdaugh’s team has 30 days to answer the attorney general’s brief. Once both sides finish, the state Supreme Court will set oral arguments, likely later this fall, with a decision expected next spring.

Murdaugh, 56, who continues to maintain his innocence, is serving two consecutive life terms in state prison.

Fox News Digital reached out to Wilson's office, but did not receive a response.

