Former South Carolina clerk in Murdaugh murder trial arrested on multiple felonies

South Carolina authorities on Wednesday morning charged Becky Hill, the former Colleton County court clerk who presided over the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, with multiple felonies.

The State Ethics Commission last year accused Hill, 57, of using her official position as Colleton County clerk for financial gain, specifically to promote her book about the Murdaugh case, part of which she admitted to and apologized for plagiarizing.

While her charges are not specified, the Colleton County website states that Hill is also under a "hold for South Carolina Law Enforcement Division."

"We are aware of the charges filed against Becky Hill, and while these developments are serious, they are not surprising," Dick Harpootlian, Murdaugh's defense attorney, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We have long raised our concerns about her conduct during and after the trial and this arrest further underscores the need to protect the integrity of the judicial process. Every defendant is entitled to a fair and impartial trial and we look forward to Alex Murdaugh finally getting that fair treatment."

SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DENIES ALEX MURDAUGH'S REQUEST FOR A NEW MURDER TRIAL

Hill was previously accused of sending herself nearly $10,000 in federal bonuses in the form of child support payments, according to a notice of hearing. She used federal funds to give food and gifts to court employees, including "Easter Goodies," Mother's and Father's Day gifts, and Valentine's Day gifts; paint supplies; flowers and decor; various meals for herself; office furniture; dog food, dog bones and a dog bed, among other items.

South Carolina Supreme Court Justice Jean Toal ruled in January 2024 that a new trial was not necessary for Murdaugh, who was convicted in the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on his family hunting estate. Murdaugh requested a new hearing based on allegations of jury tampering surrounding Hill, which Murdaugh's defense team had argued warranted a new trial.

Of 12 total jurors who found Murdaugh guilty in 2023, 11 said Hill did not influence their decisions. One said he heard the clerk make comments about watching Murdaugh's body language but said her words did not influence his verdict.

Hill is reportedly set to be indicted for perjury, according to The State newspaper.

South Carolina attorney Eric Bland, who represented several victims of Murdaugh's financial crimes, said he "used to think that there was very little chance that our South Carolina Supreme Court would reverse former Chief Justice Jean Toal’s decision in February 2024 when she denied Alex Murdaugh a new trial on his double murder conviction because of Becky Hill alleged jury interference."

ALEX MURDAUGH COURT CLERK BECKY HILL MISUSED THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS ON PAINT SUPPLIES, DOG BED, GIFTS: COMPLAINT

"I thought that if he was to get any relief, it would come after he exhausted his state court appeals and it would be on the federal level," Bland said in a Wednesday post on X. "According to the State Paper, the perjury charge arises out of her testimony that she gave in the February 2024 hearing in front of Justice Toal. I think this further complicates the situation and increases the chances that he will get a reversal and a new trial. It still will come down to whether the federal standard for alleged jury tampering should have been applied by Justice Toal or she was correct in applying the state standard."

The former court clerk, who held her position for about four years, resigned in March following allegations of jury tampering in the Murdaugh trial but maintained that her decision to leave office was not the result of her conduct during the double murder trial.

ALEX MURDAUGH COURT CLERK BECKY HILL RESIGNS AFTER ALLEGATIONS OF JURY TAMPERING

"Another significant impact in our clerk's office was in 2023, when we had to manage one of the biggest trials in South Carolina history. Our small town came together and made everyone proud," Hill said during a news conference at the time to announce her resignation. "Managing a trial with such importance to the people of South Carolina, as well as to the national and international media interest and public scrutiny, has caused me to reflect upon decisions involving my stay in the office of the clerk of court."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added that her decision not to seek re-election in 2024 would allow her to "focus on being a wife, a mother and a grandmother," and that she wants to provide "ample time to other Republican candidates" interested in the position of Colleton County court clerk.