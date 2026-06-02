Chicago cop killing suspect sent back to jail by judge who previously freed him under controversial bail law

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The accused killer of a Chicago police officer was ordered back into custody Tuesday in a separate carjacking case, after the same judge came under fire for releasing the seven-time convicted felon on electronic monitoring before the alleged murder.

Alphanso Talley, 27, appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing regarding an alleged violation of his release conditions stemming from a 2025 armed robbery and carjacking case.

Talley appeared wearing a green jail jumpsuit and shackles as Cook County Circuit Court Judge John Lyke Jr. granted prosecutors’ request to formally revoke his pretrial release in the carjacking case.

The case drew national scrutiny after Talley allegedly fatally shot a Chicago police officer and wounded another while free on electronic monitoring — a decision made by Lyke ahead of his trial.

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Court transcripts obtained by Fox News reveal Lyke referenced Illinois’ SAFE-T Act – a 2021 law that eliminated cash bail – when making the determination to release Talley, a seven-time convicted felon.

"Presumably he would have had a minimum, collectively, of $1 million bail, and he would have needed $100,000 to get out," Lyke told the court. "Our esteem(ed) Legislature says, 'No, we're not going to do that anymore. We're going to make judges take a critical look at it.'"

Authorities said Talley was unaccounted for in the electronic monitoring system when he allegedly gunned down Officer John Bartholomew, 28, and gravely injured another police officer at Swedish Hospital on Saturday, April 25.

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Talley was arrested just hours before the shooting in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a nearby Family Dollar, officials previously said. In that incident, he is accused of pistol-whipping a female employee before making off with her keys and wallet.

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After being taken into custody, Talley allegedly informed officers he had swallowed narcotics and asked to be taken to the hospital.

While receiving medical treatment, police say Talley retrieved a gun from underneath a blanket and shot both officers before attempting to escape custody.

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"He was going to attempt an escape when he pretended to swallow drugs," prosecutors previously told the court while arguing for Talley to remain behind bars in his murder trial. "He knew police would take him to the hospital for his own well-being. He knew he would be uncuffed at that time. He did that to officers who simply took him to the hospital for his own well-being."

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He was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery.

The judge handling his first-degree murder case previously ordered Talley to remain in custody ahead of his trial.

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"It is clear to this court that you pose a threat to any person you’re around," Judge D’Anthony Thedford said. "If you’re out — you’re dangerous. I cannot trust that you will follow any orders that this court gives. No conditions that I can propose can keep the community safe from you."

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At the time of the alleged shooting, Talley already had several prior arrests and convictions spanning the past nine years, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.

His rap sheet includes a conviction for four counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm in 2017, unlawful use or possession of a firearm by a felon with a prior conviction in 2021, battery on a peace officer in 2023 and possession/aiding and abetting a stolen motor vehicle.

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He is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a hearing regarding the charges stemming from the alleged shooting, with his next court date in the alleged carjacking and armed robbery case set for July 15.

Fox News Digital reached out to Talley’s defense attorney and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for comment.