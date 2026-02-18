Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New York

Bald eagle floating on Hudson River ice rescued by NYPD

Officers spotted the injured bird while on patrol

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
NYPD officers rescue bald eagle floating on ice in Hudson River Video

NYPD officers rescue bald eagle floating on ice in Hudson River

NYPD Harbor Unit officers helped rescue an injured bald eagle that was calling out for help Tuesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NYPD Harbor Unit officers rescued an injured bald eagle that was found floating on ice in the Hudson River Tuesday, authorities said.

The officers spotted the injured bird at about 9:27 a.m. local time while on patrol, hearing it cry out as it clung to a drifting slab of ice in the frigid river.

They quickly maneuvered their vessel through chunks of ice, bringing the boat alongside the stranded bird.

Bodycam video released by the department showed the eagle perched on the edge of the ice as an officer extended a long catch pole to pull it to safety.

NYPD OFFICER LEAPS INTO FREEZING RIVER TO SAVE TEENAGE GIRL FROM DROWNING

Police attempt to rescue a bald eagle trapped on ice.

NYPD Harbor Unit officers helped to rescue a bald eagle that was stuck on ice on the Hudson River on Feb. 17, 2026. (X/@NYPDnews)

"It’s alright, bro. I think he’s fine," one officer says.

"We got you. Get me a little closer," another officer chimes in as he picks up the bird with what appears to be a yellow tarp.

The eagle is then taken aboard the police boat, wrapped in a blanket and transported to a pet carrier.

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS FIREFIGHTERS RACING ACROSS FROZEN POND TO SAVE DOG THAT FELL THROUGH ICE

A bald eagle glides above a river near a small island in upstate New York.

A bald eagle flies over the Mohawk River near Goat Island in Waterford, N.Y., on Dec. 22, 2025. (Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

"They acted quickly and brought the bird to safety," the NYPD said on X.

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the eagle was transported to a bird sanctuary for treatment of its injuries.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), bald eagles flock to New York during the winter months, with arrivals beginning in December and peak concentrations in January and February before most return to their nests by mid-March.

BALD EAGLE RESCUED FROM NEW JERSEY ELECTRICAL TOWER AFTER ITS WING WAS STUCK FOR FIVE HOURS

Two adult bald eagles and a juvenile sit on tree branches overlooking a river.

Two adult and one juvenile bald eagles perch in a tree as they look for fish in the Mohawk River in Cohoes, N.Y., on Jan. 5, 2026. (Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

 In colder weather, the birds gather near open water, especially where ice has formed on surrounding waterways. 

Popular winter viewing spots include the Hudson River, the Upper Delaware River watershed and parts of the St. Lawrence River, with additional growing activity around Onondaga Lake in recent years, according to the NYSDEC.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue