Bald eagle floating on Hudson River ice rescued by NYPD

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NYPD Harbor Unit officers rescued an injured bald eagle that was found floating on ice in the Hudson River Tuesday, authorities said.

The officers spotted the injured bird at about 9:27 a.m. local time while on patrol, hearing it cry out as it clung to a drifting slab of ice in the frigid river.

They quickly maneuvered their vessel through chunks of ice, bringing the boat alongside the stranded bird.

Bodycam video released by the department showed the eagle perched on the edge of the ice as an officer extended a long catch pole to pull it to safety.

NYPD OFFICER LEAPS INTO FREEZING RIVER TO SAVE TEENAGE GIRL FROM DROWNING

"It’s alright, bro. I think he’s fine," one officer says.

"We got you. Get me a little closer," another officer chimes in as he picks up the bird with what appears to be a yellow tarp.

The eagle is then taken aboard the police boat, wrapped in a blanket and transported to a pet carrier.

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS FIREFIGHTERS RACING ACROSS FROZEN POND TO SAVE DOG THAT FELL THROUGH ICE

"They acted quickly and brought the bird to safety," the NYPD said on X.

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the eagle was transported to a bird sanctuary for treatment of its injuries.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), bald eagles flock to New York during the winter months, with arrivals beginning in December and peak concentrations in January and February before most return to their nests by mid-March.

BALD EAGLE RESCUED FROM NEW JERSEY ELECTRICAL TOWER AFTER ITS WING WAS STUCK FOR FIVE HOURS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In colder weather, the birds gather near open water, especially where ice has formed on surrounding waterways.

Popular winter viewing spots include the Hudson River, the Upper Delaware River watershed and parts of the St. Lawrence River, with additional growing activity around Onondaga Lake in recent years, according to the NYSDEC.