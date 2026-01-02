Dramatic video shows firefighters racing across frozen pond to save dog that fell through ice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden, retrieved.

Dramatic photos and video show firefighters crawling across dangerously thin ice to rescue a golden retriever that fell through a frozen pond during a morning walk.

Firefighters in Rhode Island raced across dangerously thin ice to rescue a pooch that fell through a frozen pond during a morning walk with its owner, dramatic photos and video show.

The rescue unfolded just before 9 a.m. on New Year's Day at Little Masachaug Pond, according to the Misquamicut Fire Department.

Officials said the dog — identified by the fire department in a Facebook post as "Phoenix, a golden retriever" — wandered onto the pond and fell through a thin layer of ice near the center, leaving the animal struggling in freezing water while its owner watched from shore.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded within minutes, donning specialized ice rescue suits and carefully crawling across the unstable surface to reach the dog.

According to the Misquamicut Fire Department, crews were dispatched alongside the Westerly Ambulance Corps and Westerly Police Department after receiving reports of a dog trapped in the icy pond.

"Volunteers were on scene within minutes and located Phoenix, a golden retriever, struggling in the water and unable to move with his owner safely on shore," the department said in a Facebook post.

Deputy Chief Howard requested additional help from the Watch Hill Fire Department, which brought specialized ice rescue equipment to the scene.

Firefighters wearing bright orange and red ice rescue suits were seen crawling across the frozen pond while tethered with safety ropes as chunks of ice broke around them.

"Members from both fire departments quickly donned ice rescue suits and entered the pond, making a swift and successful rescue," the department said.

Additional personnel staged equipment on shore, including an inflatable rescue boat, as crews worked to pull Phoenix from the icy water.

Phoenix and the firefighters were safely brought back to shore and "were all doing well when on scene," officials said.

Firefighters from both departments were evaluated by emergency medical services for possible hypothermia but did not require treatment.

The dramatic rescue quickly drew praise on social media.

"God bless you for saving that pup. Responders like you remind us that there is good and kindness," a Facebook user wrote.

Another commenter added, "We are all so lucky to have such great fire and rescue departments. A very lucky dog!"

Fire officials used the incident to remind the public of the dangers posed by frozen ponds.

"No ice is ever safe," the department warned, noting that while firefighters train extensively for ice and cold-water rescues, the situations remain extremely dangerous.

The rescue marked the Misquamicut Fire Department’s first call of 2026, with officials praising the quick response and teamwork displayed by all agencies involved.

"All of the Chiefs from MFD and WHFD extend kudos to everyone involved for their quick response and teamwork this morning," the department said.

The Misquamicut Fire Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for additional comment.