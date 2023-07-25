Bald eagle rescued from New Jersey electrical tower after its wing was stuck for five hours

A rescue team spent hours helping a bald eagle that got itself caught on an electrical tower.

Police in Monmouth County, New Jersey, were notified by local bird watcher Blake Bohinc that a large bird appeared to be stuck on a communications tower.

The Monmouth County Police then contacted radio communications supervisor Jonathon Gregory and the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) for further help.

BALD EAGLE SWIPES LUNCH TO GO AS CONNECTICUT NATURE PHOTOGRAPHER SNAPS PICTURE: ‘AMERICA’S BIRD LIKES PIZZA'

The two were able to coordinate climbers affiliated with the New Jersey Task Force 1, Monmouth County OEM (Office of Emergency Management) and Oceanport OEM to rescue the bird from the tower.

That's according to the sheriff’s office, which shared news of the bird's rescue on its Facebook page. (SEE the video at that top of this article.)

After five hours, the bald eagle, whose left wing was stuck on the ice shield of the public safety communications tower, was freed.

MISSOURI BALD EAGLE BECOMES PROUD FOSTER DAD TO EAGLET CHICK AFTER TAKING CARE OF A ROCK

The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office shared more information about the rescue on Facebook — noting that the collaboration within the community made a tremendous difference in the bird's rescue efforts.

Monmouth County Police Sheriff Shaun Golden was mentioned in the social media post — and said he appreciated the combined effort from people and groups in the community.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Each person and agency involved played an important role in bringing this helpless bird to safety," he said, as quoted in the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The bird was later taken to a rehab specialist in Toms River, New Jersey.

It is said to be doing well now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The rescue was a huge effort made by many who were determined to bring the bald eagle to safety," the sheriff's office Facebook post also noted.