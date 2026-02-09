Bad Bunny's halftime show ripped for suspected political message and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Bad Bunny's halftime show ripped for language barrier, suspected political message

2. Seahawks win Super Bowl LX after dominant defensive performance against Patriots

3. Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show attracts 5M viewers as stars clash

MAJOR HEADLINES

VOICE VERDICT – Viewers defend Charlie Puth's national anthem delivery at Seahawks-Patriots matchup. Continue reading …

ROOKIE TACKLES INVADER – NFL rookie springs into action as spectator runs onto field during Super Bowl. Continue reading …

PAYBACK TIME – Obama admin 'lied to us' about Benghazi attack that killed 4 Americans, Pirro says. Continue reading …

SCOOP – Trump ally Kid Rock gets involved in key governor's race with major endorsement. Continue reading …

DREAMS SHATTERED – Olympian Lindsey Vonn undergoes surgery after terrifying crash during run. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

MAJOR CRACKDOWN – Trump credits federal law enforcement for recent crime drop in major US cities. Continue reading …

GLOBAL FIRE CLUB – Nine countries own the world’s nukes — here’s how their arsenals stack up. Continue reading …

COWBOY ALARM – The single crushing problem American cattle ranchers wish Trump would fix. Continue reading …

FRIEND TURNS FOE – Crowded LA mayoral field grows as progressive councilwoman challenges Bass from the left. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

LONE STAR MELTDOWN – Texas Democrats called out over 'egregious circular firing squad behavior' in primary. Continue reading …

DATA DISCONNECT – Schiff defends opposition to requiring photo ID to vote despite broad public support. Continue reading …

LUCK VS GRIT – Maher knocks gambling culture during 'Real Time,' says 'this is still America'. Continue reading …

DRAMATIC EXIT – Washington Post CEO steps down following tense backlash over layoffs. Continue reading …

OPINION

JACK SPENCER – America can’t duck and cover from Washington’s nuclear waste disposal failure. Continue reading …

PENNY NANCE – What Usha Vance’s pregnancy news tells us about men and women in America. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

STRIPPED FOR GOLD – Snowboarder takes off clothes to celebrate historic Olympic medal in freezing temps. Continue reading …

SPIRITUAL RECKONING – Nick Jonas reflects on faith struggles after family’s church exit and early career setbacks. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on leading ladies and music milestones. Take the quiz here …

ROUTINE EFFECTS – New research reveals family dinners may help protect teens from alcohol and drug use. Continue reading …

ON FIRE – New system provides better community alerts during wildfires. See video …

WATCH

JOHN RAMSEY – Father of JonBenet Ramsey says ‘all help’ is beneficial in cases like Nancy Guthrie’s. See video …

TOMI LAHREN – NYC Mayor Mamdani expands sanctuary laws, defends alleged cop-attacker. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.