LA city councilwoman previously backed by DSA running for mayor in primary challenge to Bass

Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman entered the race for mayor Saturday, launching a last-minute challenge against incumbent Karen Bass just hours before the filing deadline.

The move by Raman, a progressive representing the city’s 4th District, signals the potential for a high-stakes June primary against a close political ally, though she has not yet qualified for the ballot.

To qualify, candidates must either pay a $300 filing fee and submit at least 500 valid signatures, or submit 1,000 valid signatures without a fee, according to the Los Angeles City Clerk’s office.

Nominating petitions are due by March 4.

"I love this city so much and I think it needs a fighter. And I think I’ve demonstrated that I can be that fighter," Raman said at a press conference, according to NBCLA . "And I hope the residents of Los Angeles will see that and cast their votes for me."

"This is a city of extraordinary possibility, extraordinary," she added. "But possibility only matters if our leadership is accountable for delivering it, and I’m ready to lead this city with seriousness, with accountability, urgency and ambition that is equal to this moment."

A total of 40 candidates have filed declarations of intention to run for Los Angeles mayor, including TV personality Spencer Pratt and housing advocate Rae Chen Huang, according to a list from the city clerk’s office.

Raman was previously endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America Los Angeles chapter during her 2020 campaign, but the group voted to censure her in 2024 over her acceptance of an endorsement from Democrats for Israel–Los Angeles and disagreements related to the war in Gaza.

NBCLA reported that Raman informed Bass of her intent to run against her before the announcement.

"The last thing Los Angeles needs is a politician who opposed cleaning up homeless encampments and efforts to make our city safer," said Douglas Herman, Bass’ campaign advisor, in response to Raman’s campaign launch. "Mayor Bass will continue changing L.A. by building on her track record delivering L.A.‘s first sustained decrease in street homelessness, a 60 year-low in homicides, and the most aggressive agenda our city has ever seen to make our city more affordable."