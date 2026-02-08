Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Nuclear Proliferation

The world’s top nuclear powers have no arsenal limits, here are the countries with nukes

US and Russia no longer required to notify each other of nuclear weapon movements

By Amanda Macias Fox News
close
Trump's 14-year history against Iranian nukes counters media spin he'd allow them Video

Trump's 14-year history against Iranian nukes counters media spin he'd allow them

While campaigning, Trump was recorded at least 34 times saying Iran should have no way of developing nuclear weapons, a Fox News Digital review of video shows.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time in decades, the world’s two largest nuclear superpowers are no longer bound by any treaty limiting their arsenals.

The last remaining nuclear arms control agreement between the U.S. and Russia, known as New START, expired Thursday.

WORLD ENTERS UNCHARTED ERA AS US-RUSSIA NUCLEAR TREATY EXPIRES, OPENING DOOR TO FASTEST ARMS RACE IN DECADES

The tip of an unarmed Minuteman missile inside of a silo at a U.S. Air Force base in Wyoming is seen.

An unarmed LGM-30G Minuteman III sits inside of a missile silo at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 9, 2025.  (Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond/U.S. Air Force)

The lapse removed limits on how many nuclear weapons Washington and Moscow could deploy on missiles, bombers and submarines, and ended the requirement that both sides notify one another whenever nuclear weapons were moved.

The scale of what’s now unconstrained is vast. 

Globally, there are more than 12,200 nuclear weapons spread across nine nuclear-armed nations, according to a recent analysis. The United States and Russia alone account for roughly 10,636 of those weapons.

NO LIMITS, NO INSPECTIONS: US AND RUSSIA FACE POST–NEW START ERA AS TRUMP PUSHES NEW NUCLEAR DEAL

While the exact size of each country’s arsenal is closely guarded, below is a breakdown of estimated nuclear stockpiles, based on data from the Federation of American Scientists. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump and Putin shake hands

Russia and the United States account for the world’s lion’s share of nuclear weapons. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Ahead of the New START agreement’s expiration, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Rather than extend ‘NEW START’ (a badly negotiated deal by the United States that, aside from everything else, is being grossly violated), we should have our Nuclear Experts work on a new, improved and modernized Treaty that can last long into the future."

He has previously argued that China should be included in any new agreement with Russia, pointing to Beijing’s growing nuclear arsenal, the world’s third largest after the U.S. and Russia.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue