Patriots' Kyle Williams helps nab Super Bowl LX field invader during game

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams helped corral a man who ran on the field during a brief pause at Super Bowl LX.

The ball was dead as NFL officials tried to break up an incident between Patriots star Stefon Diggs and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Josh Jobe. The two players were going at it and had to be pulled apart by NFL officials and their teammates in hopes of avoiding a penalty.

The man who ran on the field probably wished the security guards had their attention elsewhere. He carved up through the middle of the field. As Seahawks players watched the man blow past them, Williams ran down and helped security guards corner the fan.

The man was missing a shirt but Williams’ help was enough to aid the guards and take the man off the field.

Williams had been a solid rookie for the Patriots this season. He had 10 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. He also returned 11 kicks for 290 yards on special teams.

The Patriots were down 19-0 at that point and were in need of a big play to have a glimmer of hope in pulling out a massive comeback victory.

Drake Maye then found Mack Hollins for a long touchdown pass, which helped to at least avoid the shutout.