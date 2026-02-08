Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

Patriots' Kyle Williams helps nab Super Bowl LX field invader during game

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter with the Seahawks in the lead

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams helped corral a man who ran on the field during a brief pause at Super Bowl LX.

The ball was dead as NFL officials tried to break up an incident between Patriots star Stefon Diggs and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Josh Jobe. The two players were going at it and had to be pulled apart by NFL officials and their teammates in hopes of avoiding a penalty.

Kyle Williams chases a fan

A spectator who runs on the field is chased by New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) and a security guard in the second half in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

The man who ran on the field probably wished the security guards had their attention elsewhere. He carved up through the middle of the field. As Seahawks players watched the man blow past them, Williams ran down and helped security guards corner the fan.

The man was missing a shirt but Williams’ help was enough to aid the guards and take the man off the field.

A fan is escorted off the field

A fan who ran on the field during the fourth quarter is escorted out of the stadium in Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Williams had been a solid rookie for the Patriots this season. He had 10 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. He also returned 11 kicks for 290 yards on special teams.

The Patriots were down 19-0 at that point and were in need of a big play to have a glimmer of hope in pulling out a massive comeback victory.

Kyle Williams warms up

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026. (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

Drake Maye then found Mack Hollins for a long touchdown pass, which helped to at least avoid the shutout.

