Charlie Puth draws mostly praise for Super Bowl LX national anthem performance

Charlie Puth helped kick off Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with his rendition of the national anthem, and football fans flocked to social media to give him his flowers for it.

As some national anthem renditions have been critiqued in the past, many believed Puth did well with the performance.

"Charlie Puth killed it holy s---," one X user wrote.

Another added: "Charlie Puth singing the national anthem like he’s in the Baptist church mixed with a little 80s RnB in there. One of my favorite anthems I heard [for real]."

Even some viewers who are not fans of the Rumson, New Jersey, native’s music came away impressed.

"While I’m not a huge fan of his musical stylings, Charlie Puth is a brilliant musician," an X user posted. "A bit of an over production for my taste, but he did a fine job."

There were some, though, who believe too much autotune pumped into his microphone.

"Charlie Puth was [fire emoji] but the sound engineer needs to be fired for slapping so much auto-tune on someone who doesn’t need it," an X user wrote.

"Charlie Puth is good enough to sing the National Anthem without the insane amount of auto-tune he’s using," another added.

As Puth finished the anthem, a joint U.S. Air Force and Navy eight-ship formation flew over the stadium for the Super Bowl.

It’s also a celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, which is a prominent piece of this game.

Both teams are wearing America 250 patches on their uniforms, while there was a moment before the game acknowledging America 250 with a large flag on the field and fans holding up signs that resembled an American flag.

With Puth’s anthem complete, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots kicked off to determine who will win the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the 2025 NFL season.

