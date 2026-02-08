Expand / Collapse search
Al Qaeda in the World

Pirro warns terrorists 'we're coming for you' after alleged Benghazi attack leader finally arrested

Attorney General Pam Bondi announces murder, terror, arson charges

By Max Bacall Fox News
U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to weigh in on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the arrest of a Benghazi terror suspect and more.

U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro said the U.S. would never stop seeking justice for Americans killed by terrorists after the arrest of Zubayr Al-Bakoush, who is alleged to be one of the leaders of the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi.

"The American cavalry never came, to our disappointment, in 2012," Pirro said Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"We're coming for you now. We've got him. We've got a lot more coming," she added. 

US BLOCKS 10K NARCO-TERRORISTS AS TERROR WATCHLIST SWELLS BY 85K IN 2025

Jeanine Pirro delivers remarks on an arrest connected to the 2012 U.S. Embassy attack in Benghazi

U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro delivers remarks on an arrest connected to the 2012 U.S. Embassy attack in Benghazi, at the Department of Justice on Feb. 6, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Justice Department officials announced that the FBI has arrested Zubayr Al-Bakoush, a suspect in 2012 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi, Libya.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

She slammed then-President Barack Obama for not bringing consequences for Al-Bakoush and the others responsible for the attack that left four Americans dead.

"The president said we did everything we could. They didn't do everything they could. Americans watched in horror as four Americans are being killed, not by peaceful protests that went awry," she said.

On Sept. 11, 2012, a terror attack on the U.S. Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya, left four dead. A group of assailants armed with AK-47 rifles, grenades and other weapons, stormed the compound and began shooting, setting fires and breaking into buildings.

Benghazi suspect extradited

Zubayr Al-Bakoush, a suspect in the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, landed in Virginia early Friday to face federal charges of murder, terror and arson. (Fox News)

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO SHOWS BENGHAZI TERROR SUSPECT ARRESTED AND IN FBI CUSTODY IN DC

Pirro claimed that the Obama administration at the time knew immediately that the attack was a coordinated assault and not a protest that spiraled out of control, as was widely reported at the time of the event.

US DC Attorney Jeanine Pirro details eight-count indictment for Benghazi attack suspect, warns ‘we are not done yet’ Video

She questioned why more was not done to protect the Americans on the ground, like flying F-16s overhead to disperse the crowd or sending a rapid response team that she claimed could have arrived in a few hours.

"Benghazi was the most dangerous place on earth for Americans, and they put them there without protection. And they lied to us on the Sunday morning talk shows. They lied to us in Congress... It was only through President Trump that we're now going to get some kind of justice," Piroo said. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Al-Bakoush was charged with murder, terror and arson, all related to the 2012 attack.

