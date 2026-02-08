Pirro warns terrorists 'we're coming for you' after alleged Benghazi attack leader finally arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro said the U.S. would never stop seeking justice for Americans killed by terrorists after the arrest of Zubayr Al-Bakoush, who is alleged to be one of the leaders of the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi.

"The American cavalry never came, to our disappointment, in 2012," Pirro said Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"We're coming for you now. We've got him. We've got a lot more coming," she added.

She slammed then-President Barack Obama for not bringing consequences for Al-Bakoush and the others responsible for the attack that left four Americans dead.

"The president said we did everything we could. They didn't do everything they could. Americans watched in horror as four Americans are being killed, not by peaceful protests that went awry," she said.

On Sept. 11, 2012, a terror attack on the U.S. Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya , left four dead. A group of assailants armed with AK-47 rifles, grenades and other weapons, stormed the compound and began shooting, setting fires and breaking into buildings.

Pirro claimed that the Obama administration at the time knew immediately that the attack was a coordinated assault and not a protest that spiraled out of control, as was widely reported at the time of the event.

She questioned why more was not done to protect the Americans on the ground, like flying F-16s overhead to disperse the crowd or sending a rapid response team that she claimed could have arrived in a few hours.

"Benghazi was the most dangerous place on earth for Americans, and they put them there without protection. And they lied to us on the Sunday morning talk shows. They lied to us in Congress... It was only through President Trump that we're now going to get some kind of justice," Piroo said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Al-Bakoush was charged with murder, terror and arson, all related to the 2012 attack.

