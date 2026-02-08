Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Turning Point USA's patriotic Super Bowl alternative earns praise as millions tune in over Bad Bunny

Country singer praised Puerto Rican performer's halftime show while Paul denounced it ahead of Turning Point USA's alternative broadcast

By Sarah Sotoodeh Fox News
Kid Rock to headline TPUSA's 'All-American' halftime show on Sunday Video

Kid Rock to headline TPUSA's 'All-American' halftime show on Sunday

Musician Kid Rock joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss Turning Point USA's upcoming 'All-American' halftime show, the inspiration behind it, tease a new song and address the backlash surrounding the performance.

Turning Point USA’s "All-American" Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday was met with praise.

The show, featuring Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett streamed on YouTube at the same time as the Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny took place.

Many praised the alternate show, with millions tuning in — with numbers soaring to as high as 5 million viewers tuning in to the livestream on YouTube.

However, some called it "underwhelming," while others criticized Kid Rock's vocal ability.

Kid Rock in April

Kid Rock headlined the Turning Point USA "All-American" Super Bowl halftime show. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

COUNTRY STAR GAVIN ADCOCK BACKS KID ROCK'S PATRIOTIC ALTERNATIVE TO SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

Turning Point USA’s "All-American Halftime Show" also took a moment to pay tribute to founder Charlie Kirk.

The tribute took place as Kid Rock finished up a song, and read: "In remembrance of Charlie Kirk," alongside photos of Charlie’s wife Erika and their children.

Kacey Musgraves slammed Kid Rock as she took to X to share her thoughts.

The country singer wrote about Bad Bunny's Halftime show: "Well. That made me feel more proudly American than anything Kid Rock has ever done."

However, Jake Paul took to X two hours prior the halftime show to slam Bad Bunny.

Jake Paul is introduced at a weigh-in

Jake Paul slammed Bad Bunny ahead of the halftime show. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NFL'S ROGER GOODELL BELIEVES BAD BUNNY 'UNDERSTANDS' SUPER BOWL LX PLATFORM IS MEANT TO UNITE AMID ICE OUTCRY

Paul, who lives in Puerto Rico, denounced the Puerto Rican singer’s halftime show and told fans they "have power" to use their voices.

"Purposefully turning off the halftime show. Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them)," Paul wrote to X. 

Adding: "You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime."

Bad Bunny performs

Bad Bunny performed during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

BAD BUNNY'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW IGNITES TRUMP'S FURY, DIVIDES VIEWERS

Paul called Bad Bunny "a fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America."

"I cannot support that," Paul said.

One person simply wrote on X: "TPUSA halftime show was much better. Thank you to all the artists who supported this great event."

Another called the alternate show "awesome," with another X user said that the artists "are killing it."

"Really good, patriotic and very moving," a tweet about the show read.

They added: "I wasn’t sure if I’d like it but glad I tuned in, all the musicians were amazing."

Lee Brice on stage at the Country Bay Music Festival in 2023.

Lee Brice also performed at the alternate halftime show. (Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Another wrote: "I heard the Bad Bunny show was garbage, Not surprising."

However, some were critical of the Turning Point show, putting into question Kid Rock’s vocal skills.

"Anyone who thinks Kid Rock can still sing are just deaf. Both were cringe but to say the TPUSA halftime show was better is just nonsense," a person wrote on X.

Someone else slammed Turning Point USA: "Bad bunny NFL halftime show will forever be better than the trashiest turning point halftime show."

Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

