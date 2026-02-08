Seahawks win Super Bowl LX after dominant defensive performance against Patriots

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks’ dominant defense led the way to a Super Bowl LX victory over the New England Patriots, 29-13, on Sunday night.

It’s the first time since 2013 that the Seahawks have won the Super Bowl, and it is some revenge for how the 2014 season ended with Patriots hero Malcolm Butler’s famous interception at the goal line to halt Seattle’s chances at back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.

This wasn’t an offensive shootout in this game, but rather a stellar defensive battle for both teams. But it was the Seahawks' defense that had constant pressure and disruption throughout, as well as the necessary turnovers crucial to winning a Super Bowl.

The Seahawks had a good start on the opening drive of the game, as Jason Myers kicked through a 33-yard field goal to start the scoring.

But it got slow in that department from there. Drake Maye and the Patriots couldn’t get anything going against Seattle, the NFL’s top defense this season, punted on all five of their first-half drives until Maye kneeled out the remaining seconds in the second quarter.

Myers was able to kick through two more field goals for the Seahawks, as Sam Darnold and the offense were unable to find pay dirt. At this rate, though, a 9-0 first-half lead felt bigger because of how the Patriots’ offense was struggling.

The Patriots had just 51 total yards in the first half, with Maye going 6-for-11 for 48 yards and being sacked three times for a total loss of 30 yards.

Unfortunately for New England, the long wait to get back on the field for the second half after Bad Bunny’s halftime show didn’t change their fortune. They punted three more times before a back-breaking strip-sack by Derick Hall, which Byron Murphy II recovered on the Patriots’ 37-yard line.

With a 12-point lead, Darnold made sure NFL history wasn’t made as the only Super Bowl without a touchdown scored. He found tight end A.J. Barner wide open for a 16-yard touchdown on the ensuing possession.

However, Barner’s touchdown clearly woke up the Patriots’ offense, and desperation unlocked Maye a bit on the next drive. It was Mack Hollins making back-to-back big catches for New England, the first being a 24-yard catch to flip the field. Then, Maye went right back to the well, dropping a dime to Hollins on the left sideline for a 35-yard touchdown pass.

The Patriots had some momentum despite the 19-7 deficit on the scoreboard, and it helped that Darnold missed Rasheed Shaheed for a long completion near the end zone to force a punt.

But Maye's poor night continued after an errant pass landed in the hands of Seahawks veteran safety Julian Love. Once again, the Seahawks made a turnover into points, this time with Myers kicking his fifth field goal of the night, and setting a new Super Bowl record for the most field goals in the "Big Game."

With a 15-point lead, the Seahawks continued to find success with a four-man rush. But it was another perfect blitz that saw multiple Seahawks get home, as Maye was strip-sacked again, this time with Uchenna Nwosu scooping up the football and running the ball 44 yards back for the game-sealing touchdown.

Maye was able to find Stevenson for a seven-yard touchdown with 2:21 left on the clock to make it a 29-13 game after the two-point try was unsuccessful. But the Patriots’ efforts were too little, too late in the end.

The Seahawks ran out the rest of the clock and exploded in celebration, as the No. 1 seed in the NFC completed an incredible 2025 season in the Bay Area.

