Atlanta teen charged with killing transgender woman known as Koko Da Doll

An Atlanta teenager surrendered to police Wednesday in connection with the killing of a transgender woman known as Koko Da Doll.

Jemarcus Jernigen, 17, turned himself to the Atlanta Police Department after warrants were issued for his arrest for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, authorities said.

TRANS TIKTOKER'S EERIE VIRAL COMMENT RAISES CONCERN ON SOCIAL MEDIA: ‘THREATENING WOMEN’S SAFETY'

Koko Da Doll, whose real name is Rasheeda Williams, was killed April at a shopping plaza near Martin Luther King Drive SW and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, FOX 5 Atlanta said.

Williams was found just before 10:45 p.m. April 18 with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the killing.

Williams recently starred in the documentary "Kokomo City," which tells the story of four Black trans sex workers and the dichotomy between the Black community and the trans women, the news outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Atlanta police are investigating several recent crimes involving transgendered women.

It is not believed Williams was targeted because she was transgender.