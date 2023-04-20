Trans TikToker's eerie viral comment raises concern on social media: 'Threatening women's safety'

A trans TikToker raised concerns among social media users after claiming that if anyone tries to prevent a biological male from using a women's restroom, "it will be the last mistake you ever make."

The biological male, who identifies as female and goes by Tara Jay, made the controversial statement in a viral video circulating the internet Thursday.

"If you back a wild animal into a corner, they're going to become a dangerous animal," Jay said on camera. "So if you want to die on that hill of yours, of righteousness and moral majority, then you go right ahead. I dare you to try and stop me from going into the women’s bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make."

"I dare you to try and stop a transgender woman, in my presence, from using the bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make," the TikToker said.

"This is a call to action," said Jay, encouraging those who identify as LGBT to buy guns. "Arm up… Go out buy a gun, learn how to use it."

The comment quickly sparked concern from thousands of Twitter users.

Oli London, a detransitioner and influencer, claimed that the user was "threatening women's safety" with the remarks.

"This is just another example of a biological man feeling emboldened to invade women’s spaces in the name of ‘self-identity’ and threatening women’s safety without any fear of repercussions," London said in an exclusive comment to Fox News Digital.

London added that this type of rhetoric "sadly has become all too common across society."

"In today's America, people like this man, who identifies as a Poly Trans Lesbian, are encouraged to do this and praised as ‘stunning and brave’ for entering women’s spaces. Anyone that calls out men like this are immediately deemed ‘transphobic’ and ‘hateful bigots’. This is a harmful narrative, but sadly has become all too common across society," London said in a statement. "We cannot continue to allow women to be endangered by men like this in the name of gender ideology. Enough is enough, protect women’s spaces."

The video circulated the same day House Republicans unanimously passed a bill protecting women's sports by preventing biological men from competing against them.

The bill heads to the Senate, having received zero Democrat votes.