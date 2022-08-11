Armed suspect at FBI Cincinnati office launches Ohio police chase, shots fired during standoff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A potential threat at an FBI field office in Ohio sent police on a chase after an unknown suspect who remains at large Thursday morning, according to a source and local reports.

A law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News an incident happened at the FBI Cincinnati Field Office involving an armed suspect who fled the scene.

Unconfirmed information shared internally among agents suggested the suspect possibly brandished a nail gun and an AR-15 style rifle, the source said.

Law enforcement pursued chase, and the suspect traveled about 60 miles northwest before the pursuit ended at I-71 and Hwy 73. Multiple shots were fired during a standoff, according to the source.

Law enforcement teams are getting into position for an interaction, and roads are being closed in the area. It’s unclear whether anyone is injured, and the rationale behind the attack remains unknown.

Fox News Digital reached out to FBI Cincinnati and Ohio State Highway Patrol for more information. An FBI spokeswoman said by phone they did not immediately have any comment.

In an email to Fox News Digital, Ohio State Highway Patrol later confirmed it "is currently investigating and active incident near Interstate 71 and state Route 73 in Clinton County."

At approximately 9 a.m., an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at FBI Cincinnati, according to tweet from FBI Cincinnati's account.

"After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71," the tweet said.

"The #FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, OH trying to resolve this critical incident," a second tweet added.

Another law enforcement source told Fox News that the FBI office is now secure and safe after the incident.

WLWT had also confirmed a potential threat at the FBI Cincinnati Field Office.

According to the outlet, the FBI said the suspect was armed but would not disclose with what type of weapon.

Clinton County Emergency Management Agency sent out an alert announcing a lockdown in effect for all buildings within a one-mile radius of the intersection at Smith Road and Center Road.

It advised people to lock their doors and remain inside. The order is in connection to the suspect at the FBI office, according to WLWT.