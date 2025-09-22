Video shows youth baseball players running for cover as shots ring out at game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several suspects have been identified after shots rang out Sunday at a Houston-area youth baseball game, causing chaos as players and coaches ran for cover.

According to Waller County, Texas authorities, three people fired weapons towards the Ameripark youth baseball field, known as The Rac, in the town of Katy.

Video of the incident shows the 12-year-old Texas Colts players in light blue jerseys running frantically for cover as bullets flew past them. A 27-year-old coach was reportedly injured after a bullet ricocheted off of a post. He was taken to the hospital and released Sunday evening.

"The investigation revealed that three suspects discharged firearms from a nearby pasture, in the direction of the field while a youth baseball event was taking place," the Waller County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Through investigative efforts, the three suspects involved have been identified. Charges of deadly conduct and other related offenses are being pursued."

The sheriff's office said the gunfire was recreational, and came from a wooded area behind the field.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

A member of the Texas Colts, Colton Bierman, shared his story about the chaotic scene.

"So I was by myself because I was about to pitch, so I was walking out of the dugout getting my stuff and then probably five feet after I walk out the dugout, all I hear is shots fired," he told FOX26 Houston. "I didn’t know the shots were coming from the forest. I thought it was an active shooter, so I start hiding."

One coach likened the shooting to being in Afghanistan, while another said the adult coaches were purely focused on the safety of the children.

"That’s the problem. They are 12. We weren't really worried about us in the moment. It was how do we get these kids down and out behind a brick wall," Texas Colts coach Alex Smith said.

The Rac put out a mid-afternoon statement acknowledging the seriousness of the shooting.

"The safety and well-being of our players, families, coaches, staff and community is our top priority. We are deeply shaken by what happened, and our focus remains on supporting the coach who was injured, his family and everyone who was affected," the Rac said. "We are working closely with law enforcement and conducting our own internal review. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. All activities have been suspended for now."

"We are grateful for the response of local authorities, the medical team on site, and the outpouring of care from our community."