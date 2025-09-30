Suspected blue city gunmen kill innocent girl in revenge shooting at home: sheriff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A second man is in custody stemming from a San Antonio mass shooting that left a home riddled with bullets and a young girl dead.

Bryan Salazar, 20, is now in custody and charged with capital murder, injury to a child, aggravated assault from a mass shooting and drug and gun offenses, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Police said that on May 8, 2024, Maryann Marble, 4, was "fatally shot by the suspects after firing multiple rounds from an AK-47 style weapon," adding that several others inside the home were shot and injured during the attack.

HOUSTON YOUTH BASEBALL COACH SHOT DURING PREGAME PRAYER WITH PLAYERS; 3 SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY

Isaiah Perales, the first suspect in the shooting, was arrested in October and indicted in January. He was also charged with capital murder, injury to a child and aggravated assault from a mass shooting, the sheriff's office said.

During the 2024 rampage, two suspects wearing masks were captured on surveillance video shuffling up a driveway and firing weapons towards the home. The video captured bright flashes from the muzzles of the guns as the suspects fired. They immediately fled the scene.

According to News4 San Antonio, four people inside the home were injured in the shooting along with Marble, who was killed.

WHAT LEADS SOMEONE TO COMMIT A MASS SHOOTING? TRUMP ADMIN, RFK JR PLAN TO FIND OUT

That outlet said that Crimestoppers tips and data analysis from Salazar's phone led police to him.

Revenge was the motive, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

A 20-year-old man named Xavier Perez, reportedly a relative of Bryan Salazar, was killed two weeks prior to the shooting at Marble's home. That's when Salazar began planning the attack, the sheriff said.

The pair allegedly stole an Infiniti Q50, which was used during the attack.

"This was a calculated act," the sheriff said. "They stole the car, they conducted surveillance, and then carried out the shooting."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation remains underway and police have a third person of interest.

"This is a big case," the sheriff said. "My investigators have done an outstanding job following leads, but there’s always more information out there. If anybody knows something, we’re asking them to come forward."