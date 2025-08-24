Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas

2 men claiming to be police shot, killed by homeowner, authorities say

The Houston homeowner killed the suspects who reportedly tried to serve a fake warrant

By Bonny Chu Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas homeowner fatally shot two masked men late Friday after they posed as officers serving a warrant and opened fire on the house, police say.

The Houston Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the southeast part of the city around midnight, Officer C. Jones told Fox News Digital. 

The suspects were wearing bulletproof vests marked with "police," but no patrol cars or flashing lights were present, raising the homeowner’s suspicions, authorities said. The two men were also wearing masks covering their faces and badges around their necks, Fox 26 Houston reported, citing the police.

2 DEPUTIES INJURED IN MISSOURI SHOOTING, HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATING

Houston police responding to scene with cars

Law enforcement officers wait outside a Houston home. (KRIV Fox 26 Houston)

"They became suspicious because they have a Ring camera and the suspects were stating they had a warrant, but it's just two people, and they're masked up and no police cars, no lights or anything like that," Lt. Khan told Fox 26. 

ACTIVE SHOOTER KILLED IN ATTEMPT TO AMBUSH BORDER PATROL AGENTS IN TEXAS

houston suburb homes

A Texas resident fatally shot two suspicious men who approached their home and posed as police officers on Aug. 22, 2025, in Houston. (Smiley N. Pool/Houston Chronicle)

Police said the men fired into the home before the residents returned gunshots, killing both, the local station reported. Arriving officers attempted CPR, but the men were pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet added.  

Houston PD cars lined up

Houston Police Department patrol vehicles parked outside the Houston Police Department Headquarters on Monday, July 2, 2012. (Mayra Beltran/Houston Chronicle)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The homeowners were unharmed, according to Fox 26. Police have not released the identities of the two men, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue