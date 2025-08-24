2 men claiming to be police shot, killed by homeowner, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas homeowner fatally shot two masked men late Friday after they posed as officers serving a warrant and opened fire on the house, police say.

The Houston Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the southeast part of the city around midnight, Officer C. Jones told Fox News Digital.

The suspects were wearing bulletproof vests marked with "police," but no patrol cars or flashing lights were present, raising the homeowner’s suspicions, authorities said. The two men were also wearing masks covering their faces and badges around their necks, Fox 26 Houston reported, citing the police.

"They became suspicious because they have a Ring camera and the suspects were stating they had a warrant, but it's just two people, and they're masked up and no police cars, no lights or anything like that," Lt. Khan told Fox 26.

Police said the men fired into the home before the residents returned gunshots, killing both, the local station reported. Arriving officers attempted CPR, but the men were pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet added.

The homeowners were unharmed, according to Fox 26. Police have not released the identities of the two men, and the investigation remains ongoing.