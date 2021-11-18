Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Anti-Rittenhouse protester body-slams reporter outside Kenosha courthouse, arrested for battery

Anthony Chacon also facing bail jumping charges, meaning he has a prior criminal record

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace , Stephanie Pagones , Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Rittenhouse trial protests turn violent at Kenosha County courthouse

Rittenhouse protesters taken into custody as tensions outside Kenosha courthouse reach fever pitch.

One of the two protesters arrested outside the Kenosha courthouse – the man seen wearing a "F--- Kyle" T-shirt as officers took him into custody – is facing charges related to bail jumping, meaning he has a prior criminal record, Fox News Digital has learned. 

The jury in the trial for Kyle Rittenhouse is expected to enter a third day of deliberation Thursday. 

RITTENHOUSE JURY TO BEGIN THIRD DAY OF DELIBERATIONS: LIVE UPDATES 

The 20-year-old male suspect, Anthony Chacon, has been charged with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, battery, resisting and disorderly conduct, Sgt. David Wright, a spokesman for the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Anthony Chacon, 20, has been charged with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, battery, resisting and disorderly conduct.

The details of his prior arrests related to the bail jumping charges were not immediately available. 

A Fox News Digital reporter witnessed the male suspect, who was wearing a "F--- Kyle" black T-shirt, body-slamming a reporter, attacking a counter-protester and slapping multiple cameras before being arrested. 

  • Image 1 of 2

    Anti-Rittenhouse protester arrested outside Kenosha courthouse. ( )

  • Image 2 of 2

    A demonstrator is detained outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Rittenhouse, 18, is accused of homicide in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as attempted homicide for shooting Gaige Grosskreutz.  (Photographer: Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A second suspect arrested Wednesday, 34-year-old Shaquita Cornelious, is facing charges of resisting, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana, Wright added.  

Shaquita Cornelious, 34, is facing charges of resisting, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana

In first announcing the arrests Wednesday, the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department released a statement on social media saying "law enforcement needed to deploy several officers to keep crowds of citizens and media from interfering." 

Wright continued, "The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and the Kenosha Police Department fully recognized the importance of media coverage surrounding the trial. The media and the public have a responsibility to give space to law enforcement and allow them to perform their duties. Please do so."

Danielle Wallace is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter at @danimwallace. If you have a tip, you can email her at danielle.wallace@fox.com.