Anti-Rittenhouse protester body-slams reporter outside Kenosha courthouse, arrested for battery

One of the two protesters arrested outside the Kenosha courthouse – the man seen wearing a "F--- Kyle" T-shirt as officers took him into custody – is facing charges related to bail jumping, meaning he has a prior criminal record, Fox News Digital has learned.

The jury in the trial for Kyle Rittenhouse is expected to enter a third day of deliberation Thursday.

RITTENHOUSE JURY TO BEGIN THIRD DAY OF DELIBERATIONS: LIVE UPDATES

The 20-year-old male suspect, Anthony Chacon, has been charged with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, battery, resisting and disorderly conduct, Sgt. David Wright, a spokesman for the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The details of his prior arrests related to the bail jumping charges were not immediately available.

A Fox News Digital reporter witnessed the male suspect, who was wearing a "F--- Kyle" black T-shirt, body-slamming a reporter, attacking a counter-protester and slapping multiple cameras before being arrested.

A second suspect arrested Wednesday, 34-year-old Shaquita Cornelious, is facing charges of resisting, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana, Wright added.

In first announcing the arrests Wednesday, the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department released a statement on social media saying "law enforcement needed to deploy several officers to keep crowds of citizens and media from interfering."

Wright continued, "The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and the Kenosha Police Department fully recognized the importance of media coverage surrounding the trial. The media and the public have a responsibility to give space to law enforcement and allow them to perform their duties. Please do so."