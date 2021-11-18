Rittenhouse jury to begin third day of deliberations: LIVE UPDATES

Rittenhouse jury ends second day of deliberations without reaching verdict

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial wrapped up deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict and will return to the courthouse on Thursday to resume discussions.

The 12 jurors spent roughly 7 1/2 hours at the courthouse on Wednesday and rewatched video from the trial inside the courtroom for about 45 minutes.

As jurors deliberated, the prosecution and defense spent hours debating the case in front of the judge.

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi asked the judge to declare a mistrial without prejudice, arguing that the defense received a low-quality version of key drone footage during the trial.

Assistant District Attorney James Kraus argued that the difference in video quality was caused by a “technological glitch” when the footage was transferred from an iPhone to an Android phone. Judge Schroeder has not ruled on the mistrial request, but said Wednesday that the decision to include the enhanced drone footage was a "high-risk strategy by the state."

"I was queasy about this from the beginning and I’m only queasier about it now,” Judge Schroeder said.

The contentious drone footage was rewatched by jurors inside the courtroom. It shows 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse before the teenager turned around and fired four shots at him at close range.

The defense argued during the trial that Rosenbaum threatened to kill Rittenhouse and was trying to grab his gun, but prosecutors say that Rosenbaum was trying to stop Rittenhouse after the teenager waved his gun at a crowd.

Jurors have deliberated for roughly 16 hours over two days with lunch breaks. The seven women and five men will report back to the courthouse on Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m. CT for the third day of deliberations. -Paul Best