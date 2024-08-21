Anti-Israel demonstrations continue near DNC for 3rd night as crowds gather in larger numbers

Hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrations continued for a third straight night in Chicago as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) proceeded just miles away at the United Center arena.

Protesters, many decked out in keffiyehs, assembled in significantly larger numbers than Tuesday, marching down Maypole Avenue along Park 578 waving flags and banners, including a massive one that read, "Biden, Harris You Will See! Palestine Will Be Free!" along with "End U.S. Aid To Israel" and "Stop Genocide."

A leader of the march shouted into a megaphone, "DNC your hands are red!" prompting a callback from the crowd.

Fox News' Paul Mauro, who was at the scene, described the early evening demonstrations as "peaceful but very boisterous."

"Definitely the largest we've seen. In fact, it's so large there are three separate bullhorns going at the length of about three or four city blocks, probably about a half a mile," Mauro said.

Later, police directed marchers to head back to Union Park where the demonstration began. Officers were well organized, cordoning off the march route with bike units and riot cops. Toward sunset the crowd began to fizzle out though a few demonstrators stayed behind.

The demonstrations happened just a few miles down the road from the United Center, which on Wednesday was set to feature former President Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Chicago police confirmed Wednesday that 56 protesters were arrested the previous day after violent clashes with police.

The confrontation happened outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate about two miles from the United Center.

Chicago police said one person was charged with a felony for resisting an officer. Nine others were charged with misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer, battery, assault and criminal damage to property, police said. Thirty of the people detained by police were issued citations for disorderly conduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.