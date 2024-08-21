Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Anti-Israel demonstrations continue near DNC for 3rd night as crowds gather in larger numbers

Protesters take part in Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine march just miles from United Center

By Michael Ruiz , Bradford Betz Fox News
Anti-Israel agitators marched, held up signs and chanted as Democrats gathered for the third night of their convention in Chicago.

CHICAGO – Hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrations continued for a third straight night in Chicago as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) proceeded just miles away at the United Center arena. 

Protesters, many decked out in keffiyehs, assembled in significantly larger numbers than Tuesday, marching down Maypole Avenue along Park 578 waving flags and banners, including a massive one that read, "Biden, Harris You Will See! Palestine Will Be Free!" along with "End U.S. Aid To Israel" and "Stop Genocide."

A leader of the march shouted into a megaphone, "DNC your hands are red!" prompting a callback from the crowd. 

Fox News' Paul Mauro, who was at the scene, described the early evening demonstrations as "peaceful but very boisterous."

KAMALA HARRIS’ CHOICE OF JEWISH LIAISON DIRECTOR DRAWS CRITICISM OVER ISRAEL, IRAN STANCE: ‘RED FLAG’

Protesters take part in the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine March in Chicago

Protesters take part in the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine march on Aug. 21, 2024. (Fox News Digital)

"Definitely the largest we've seen. In fact, it's so large there are three separate bullhorns going at the length of about three or four city blocks, probably about a half a mile," Mauro said.

Demonstrators carry flags during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza

Demonstrators carry flags during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 21, 2024. (Reuters/Leah Millis)

Later, police directed marchers to head back to Union Park where the demonstration began. Officers were well organized, cordoning off the march route with bike units and riot cops. Toward sunset the crowd began to fizzle out though a few demonstrators stayed behind. 

The demonstrations happened just a few miles down the road from the United Center, which on Wednesday was set to feature former President Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

DEMONSTRATORS SHOUT ‘F--- YOU’ AT POLICE, MORE THAN 70 ARRESTED ON 2ND NIGHT OF DNC

Chicago police confirmed Wednesday that 56 protesters were arrested the previous day after violent clashes with police.

Man with Israel flag looks at anti-Israel protesters outside DNC in Chicago

A man covers himself with an Israeli flag while watching an anti-Israel demonstration on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 21, 2024. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

The confrontation happened outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate about two miles from the United Center.

Chicago police said one person was charged with a felony for resisting an officer. Nine others were charged with misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer, battery, assault and criminal damage to property, police said. Thirty of the people detained by police were issued citations for disorderly conduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.