Chicago

Anti-Israel demonstrators burn American flag outside Chicago consulate on 2nd night of DNC

Dozens of Chicago police officers were posted outside the building, where law enforcement had closed down most of the entrances to the building

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz , Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Anti-Israel demonstrators burn American flag outside Chicago consulate on 2nd night of DNC

The scene came just two miles from the United Center where celebratory roll call for Kamala Harris was taking place inside.

CHICAGO – Anti-Israel demonstrations continued through the second night of the Democratic National Convention, with protesters burning an American flag and chanting "Free Palestine" outside a building in Chicago that houses the Israeli consulate. 

Officers handcuffed at least four people from the demonstration and led them away after protesters charged a line of police officers, who pushed the demonstrators back. 

american flag burning

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally outside a building in downtown Chicago that houses the Israeli consulate.  (Fox News Digital)

A small crowd of a few dozen protesters chanted "Let them go!" after police penned demonstrators in on the street, preventing them from marching. Some carried Palestinian flags, while many others wore black and covered their faces.

Members of the media shoot as protestors light a flag on fire on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention

Members of the media shoot as protestors light a flag on fire on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 20, 2024.  (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

Dozens of Chicago police officers were posted outside the building, where law enforcement had closed down most of the entrances to the building on Tuesday, allowing commuters to come in only one entrance where armed officers were also posted. 

The scenes came as the celebratory roll call for Kamala Harris was taking place inside the United Center about two miles away. 

Israel supporters, including some relatives of people kidnapped by Hamas, gathered earlier in the day at a pro-Israel art installation not far from the consulate to call on U.S. leaders to continue backing Israel and pushing for the release of hostages. 

Protesters clash with the police during a protest in support of Palestinians near the Israeli consulate, as the Democratic National Convention

Protesters clash with the police during a protest in support of Palestinians near the Israeli consulate, as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is held, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 20, 2024.  (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

More protests were planned throughout the week. However, attendance at the main rally on Monday was far below estimates of organizers who had predicted more than 20,000 would show up.

Authorities said the inner security perimeter surrounding the United Center was not breached and there was no threat to those attending the convention.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

