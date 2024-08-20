Demonstrators shout 'F--- you' at Chicago police on 2nd night of DNC

Anti-Israel protesters were observed shouting expletives at police officers and telling them to quit their jobs during the second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

One demonstrator stood in front of a group of fellow demonstrators and shouted "F--- you!" at the wall of Chicago police officers standing across from them outside a building that houses the Israeli consulate.

"You guys do not care about the city of Chicago, you do not care about the people standing behind me and you don't care about the people of the city!" the protester shouted at the officers.

"F--- every single one of you until you quit your job," the protester added.

Some demonstrators were holding Palestinian flags, while many wore black and had face coverings.

Police later warned the protesters that they would be taken into custody if they did not disperse from the area.

The protesters were subsequently heard chanting "Let us go!" as police marched towards them and detained several people.

Police were seen confiscating a megaphone and placing zip ties on at least five people.

One officer was seen pulling the jacket hood off of a protester's head after he was detained.

During the demonstration on Tuesday, protesters also burned an American flag and chanted "Free Palestine."

A large police presence remained hours after the demonstrations began.

This, as the celebratory roll call for Vice President Kamala Harris to officially be declared the Democratic Party's presidential nominee was taking place inside the United Center about two miles away.

Israel supporters, including some relatives of people kidnapped by Hamas, gathered earlier in the day at a pro-Israel art installation not far from the consulate to urge U.S. leaders to continue supporting Israel and pushing for the release of hostages.

