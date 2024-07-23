Anti-Israel agitators invade Capitol Hill building on eve of Netanyahu address

Protesters gathered in the Cannon Rotunda on Tuesday afternoon to protest the Israeli government, with some being arrested by law enforcement.

Video shows a large group of protesters wearing red shirts sitting in circles in the Cannon House Office Building's rotunda. Demonstrators clapped and chanted as police officers were seen apprehending fellow protesters, who were escorted away.

The protesters appeared to be part of a Jewish group, with several of them wearing kippahs. Some of the shirts read "Jews Say Stop Arming Israel." Other shirts read "Stop Arming Israel" and "Not in Our Name."

A source from the office of Rep. Dan Kildee, a Democrat from Michigan, told Fox News that staff and interns barricaded themselves in their offices, which were close to the demonstration. The protesters were nearby, and the source said the protesters were "violently beating on all three of the doors."

"Hundreds of protesters outside the office became disruptive, violently beating on the office doors, shouting loudly, and attempting to force entry into the office," Kildee’s chief of staff told Fox in a statement. "U.S. Capitol Police and Sergeant at Arms responded immediately to the incident and have made several arrests."

"Congressman Kildee is safe and his staff are all accounted for," the statement added.

The United States Capitol Police told Fox News Digital that the protest involved "peaceful demonstrators." The number of arrests is currently unknown, but police reported at around 4:30 p.m. that the rotunda has been cleared.

"The Cannon Rotunda is now clear of demonstrators," the police's X post read. "We will provide [the] number of arrests tonight when we get the final number."

The gathering comes the same week that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting the U.S. He plans to speak with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the coming days.

The Israeli leader will also address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night. Harris, who is running for president, declined to preside over the address.

Senate President pro tempore Patty Murray, D-Wash., was expected to preside over the speech in Harris' absence, but she reportedly refused to be present and opted to boycott the Israeli leader. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., will preside over the address instead.

Netanyahu's meeting with Biden will come days after Biden dropped out of the 2024 race. Before departing Israel for D.C., Netanyahu told reporters that his country would stand by the U.S. "regardless [of] who the American people choose as their next president."

"In this time of war and uncertainty, it’s important that Israel’s enemies know that America and Israel stand together," the leader said.

Fox News Digital's Julia Johnson contributed to this report.