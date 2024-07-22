Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Netanyahu's meeting at White House moved amid Biden's COVID recovery, Harris campaigning

Netanyahu is slated to meet with Biden and Harris this week

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published | Updated
Netanyahu calls on Biden admin to renew weapons supply Video

Netanyahu calls on Biden admin to renew weapons supply

In a video, the Israeli PM said he recently told Blinken that 'it's inconceivable' that that the Biden administration was 'withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel.' (Credit: Prime Minister's office)

President Biden will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, after Israeli officials were confused if the two leaders would meet at all.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid originally reported on X that Netanyahu's team was unsure if their meeting with Biden – which was slated for Tuesday – would take place. An Israeli official told Ravid that Netanyahu, who is visiting Washington, D.C., this week, is still "waiting for an answer" from the White House.

On Monday night, a U.S. official told Fox News that the meeting was set for Thursday. Netanyahu arrived in the U.S. a little more than 24 hours after Biden announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, signaling a time of turmoil for the Democratic Party.

Netanyahu's arrival also comes days after Biden announced that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.  As of Monday afternoon, the president is still isolated in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, though he is said to be recovering.

BIDEN ENDS BID FOR SECOND TERM IN WHITE HOUSE AS HE DROPS OUT OF HIS 2024 REMATCH WITH TRUMP

Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu

Then-Vice President Biden shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016. (Reuters/Debbie Hill)

In a letter released on Monday, Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, wrote that the president "completed his tenth dose of PAXLOVID this morning."

"His symptoms have almost resolved completely," the doctor wrote. "His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air [sic]. His lungs remain clear."

Netanyahu and Gallant at press conference

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attend a press conference in Tel Aviv on Oct. 28, 2023. (Abir Sultan/AFP/Getty Images)

"The President continues to perform all of his presidential duties," O'Connor added.

WATCH: THOUSANDS DESCEND ON MICHIGAN TOWN FOR FIRST TRUMP RALLY SINCE FAILED ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Shelley Greenspan, who is the White House Liaison to the American Jewish community, wrote on X that Vice President Kamala Harris will also speak with Netanyahu at some point this week. Biden endorsed Harris in the 2024 presidential race shortly after dropping out.

Joe and Jill Biden

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at McGuire Air Force Base, June 29, 2024, in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

On Wednesday, Netanyahu will give a speech in front of Congress, though Harris reportedly declined to presume over the address, according to the Washington Post. Before departing Israel for D.C., Netanyahu told reporters that his country would stand by the U.S. "regardless [of] who the American people choose as their next president."

"In this time of war and uncertainty, it’s important that Israel’s enemies know that America and Israel stand together," the leader said.

Netanyahu also requested a meeting with former President Trump this week, according to Politico. It is unclear if Trump agreed to the meeting.

Fox News Digital reached out to Netanyahu's office and the White House for additional information.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace and Paul Steinhouser contributed to this report.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.

