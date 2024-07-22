Netanyahu's meeting at White House moved amid Biden's COVID recovery, Harris campaigning

President Biden will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, after Israeli officials were confused if the two leaders would meet at all.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid originally reported on X that Netanyahu's team was unsure if their meeting with Biden – which was slated for Tuesday – would take place. An Israeli official told Ravid that Netanyahu, who is visiting Washington, D.C., this week, is still "waiting for an answer" from the White House.

On Monday night, a U.S. official told Fox News that the meeting was set for Thursday. Netanyahu arrived in the U.S. a little more than 24 hours after Biden announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, signaling a time of turmoil for the Democratic Party.

Netanyahu's arrival also comes days after Biden announced that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. As of Monday afternoon, the president is still isolated in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, though he is said to be recovering.

In a letter released on Monday, Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, wrote that the president "completed his tenth dose of PAXLOVID this morning."

"His symptoms have almost resolved completely," the doctor wrote. "His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air [sic]. His lungs remain clear."

"The President continues to perform all of his presidential duties," O'Connor added.

Shelley Greenspan, who is the White House Liaison to the American Jewish community, wrote on X that Vice President Kamala Harris will also speak with Netanyahu at some point this week. Biden endorsed Harris in the 2024 presidential race shortly after dropping out.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu will give a speech in front of Congress, though Harris reportedly declined to presume over the address, according to the Washington Post. Before departing Israel for D.C., Netanyahu told reporters that his country would stand by the U.S. "regardless [of] who the American people choose as their next president."

"In this time of war and uncertainty, it’s important that Israel’s enemies know that America and Israel stand together," the leader said.

Netanyahu also requested a meeting with former President Trump this week, according to Politico. It is unclear if Trump agreed to the meeting.

Fox News Digital reached out to Netanyahu's office and the White House for additional information.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace and Paul Steinhouser contributed to this report.