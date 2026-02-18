Hunter Biden's former 'sugar brother' lawyer drops big money on Swalwell's campaign: 'Biggest cheerleader'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Wealthy Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris bankrolled Hunter Biden's legal defense and other bills when he was facing charges for federal firearms and tax crimes, and now he is helping finance the gubernatorial campaign of one of the most vocal defenders of Hunter, a new campaign finance filing reveals.

A campaign filing that was released on Tuesday revealed that Morris, who was dubbed Hunter's "sugar brother," for bankrolling his legal bills and lavish lifestyle, donated $29,900 to Rep. Eric Swalwell's, D-Calif., gubernatorial campaign on Feb. 2.

Swalwell, who reportedly helped orchestrate Hunter's surprise press conference outside the Capitol in December 2023 while he defied the House Oversight Committee's subpoenas to testify behind closed doors, was one of the loudest critics of the GOP investigations into Hunter during the Biden administration.

"There is absolutely zero evidence Hunter or his father acted corruptly," Swalwell said at the time. "So I’m not going to sit quietly and let MAGA Republicans do Trump’s bidding in Congress."

ICE DIRECTOR FLIPS SCRIPT ON SWALWELL AFTER DEM LAWMAKER DEMANDED HIS RESIGNATION

Morris and the younger Biden first met in 2019 at a campaign event for Biden's then-vice president father, and the pair eventually developed a burgeoning relationship at what Morris called one of "the lowest point[s]" in Hunter Biden's life. Morris ended up forking over so much cash, more than $6.5 million, that Politico reported about concerns he could not keep footing Hunter Biden's legal bill if the case went to trial, which it ultimately did not.

Morris also reportedly helped pay for luxury housing for Hunter Biden, bought more than a dozen of the former president's son's amateur paintings and helped the young Biden pay his overdue tax bill.

During his time helping Hunter Biden, Morris faced multiple bar complaints, including from the Trump-aligned America First Legal, which accused Morris of violating California's Rules of Professional Conduct after he was publicly photographed smoking marijuana while Hunter Biden, a recovering addict, was around visiting.

Morris was also accused of trying to sneak onto the set of a movie about Hunter Biden's misdealing, but was eventually cleared by the state bar association in California.

SWALWELL VOWS TO MAKE ICE AGENTS 'UN-HIRABLE' IN CALIFORNIA STATE GOVERNMENT POSITIONS

A person close to the Hollywood attorney told Politico that the reason Morris decided to help Hunter Biden is that he saw that no one else was going to step up and support him.

Swalwell's support at the 2023 press conference by reserving the "Senate Swamp," a popular area near the Capitol that is often used for press conferences, raised questions at the time about whether the California congressman played a role in the then-first son's decision to deny a congressional subpoena from Republicans seeking to question him about his alleged crimes and other financial dealings.

Morris, who previously maxed out donations totaling over $6,000 to Swalwell's House campaign in early 2023, and Swalwell stood beside each other during the viral press conference later that year.

"Degenerates of a feather flock together," a longtime GOP strategist told Fox News Digital. "Eric Swalwell is literally Hunter Biden's biggest cheerleader – from reserving the Senate Swamp to defending the Biden Crime Family's litany of illicit activities."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Morris and Swalwell also have ties to China that have raised questions among critics. In 2024, Morris confirmed to lawmakers that he still held a stake in a Chinese private equity firm that he took over from the president's son. Morris initially acquired the shares after purchasing Skaneateles LLC, a company that Hunter had previously owned, in the fall of 2021 as pressure mounted for Hunter to divest amid concerns about his stake in the China-based company.

Swalwell, meanwhile, has long faced criticism over his ties to China after it was uncovered that he was allegedly the target of a Chinese spy influence operation during his early days as an elected official. The incident led to Swalwell getting booted off the powerful House Intelligence Committee several years later when the allegations became public.

Fox News Digital reported last month that despite Swalwell's heavily criticized relationship with the Chinese, his gubernatorial campaign accepted multiple donations from a Chinese-based law firm and its sole U.S.-based attorney Keliang "Clay" Zhu.

Representatives for Swalwell did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment in time for publication.