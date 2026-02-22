Nathan MacKinnon implies Canada was 'better team' despite losing Olympic gold medal to Team USA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As expected, Team Canada was not happy standing on the ice receiving their silver medals in Milan after Jack Hughes’ overtime game-winner to give Team USA gold.

Canadian star Nathan MacKinnon made an interesting comment after the game that sparked debate on social media.

"You be the judge of who was the better team today," the Team Canada assistant captain and Colorado Avalanche star said, via the Canadian Press.

MacKinnon seemingly implied that Canada was the better team despite the result. Sure, they outshot the U.S., 42-28, and they were certainly in control of the puck more throughout the three periods in Milan.

It even took some heroics from Team USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to keep the game tied at one goal apiece, including a miraculous stick save on Devon Toews point-blank chance in the second period.

But there were also a few miscues from Canada, and MacKinnon had a major one with 10:50 left in the third period. Hellebuyck was completely beat when the puck was swung over to MacKinnon, who had a wide-open net to work with. All he had to do was put it between the pipes and Canada would’ve taken a 2-1 lead.

Instead, his shot hit the short side of the net, and Team USA caught a break as one of the best goalscorers in the world was denied by his own error. It’s one of those moments where MacKinnon may be thinking, "What if?" considering how the game ended.

With both sides stuck in a draw after three periods, the Olympic overtime rules are that of the NHL regular season – 3-on-3 sudden death hockey. For Team USA, this format benefitted them considering what was happening in the second and third periods, with Canada handling them on both ends of the ice.

But MacKinnon once again made a grave mistake in overtime, as it didn’t seem he was anticipating defenseman Zach Weresnki flying into him in the offensive zone after Hughes pushed the puck up into Canada’s zone.

MacKinnon could’ve charged harder on the puck, but Werenski came away with it instead and slung it over for Hughes, who buried it past Jordan Binnington for the golden goal.

So, while stats and other metrics may say Team Canada was the better team on the ice, it only matters in key moments. And, of course, the scoreboard at the final whistle.

As Team USA celebrates their first Olympic gold medal since the 1980 miracle-on-ice in Lake Placid, Team Canada can only head back to their respective cities thinking about what went wrong in the end.

