HHS wipes out 36,000 pages of ‘regulatory dark matter’ in sweeping child welfare office purge

EXCLUSIVE: The Administration for Children and Families (ACF), an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) overseeing the well-being of children, eliminated thousands of pages of regulatory guidance that had been languishing on the books as far back as 1976, Fox News Digital learned.

The Administration for Children and Families is a Health and Human Services agency charged with promoting the economic and social well-being of kids and their families via overseeing programs such as the Head Start school readiness program, child support enforcement, foster care and adoption services, and managing unaccompanied minors.

The office rescinded 35,781 pages of guidance documents after an agencywide review found 74% of its "sub-regulatory footprint" was obsolete. The documents included technical bulletins, program instructions, action transmittals and dear colleague letters — letters from federal agencies or members of Congress that typically inform colleagues on new guidance or legislation — that had accumulated across the past 50 years.

The Administration for Children and Families emphasized that the rescinded documents were not erased, but instead archived online along with a detailed list of current guidance documented on the Department of Health and Human Services' website.

The Administration for Children and Families officially was established in 1991, but its origins and work stretch back decades, inheriting programs and guidance from earlier Health and Human Services offices — including major initiatives that date to the mid-1970s.

"President Trump's regulatory reform agenda is unparalleled in U.S. history," the Administration for Children and Families Assistant Secretary Alex J. Adams said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"ACF is proud to do our part to advance the President’s agenda by taking the first of many planned actions, namely removing 36,000 pages of obsolete sub-regulatory guidance that had quietly accumulated over decades and shining a brighter spotlight on what remains," he added. "In essence, ACF has brought our regulatory dark matter to light."

The rescinded guidance included program-specific documents such as a memo on filing the June 1999 Child and Family Services Plan and Final Report, 2005 avian flu guidance and a 2010 staffing-change notice for the now-defunct Division of Energy Assistance.

The Administration for Children and Families directed its Office of Legislation and Budget to compile a comprehensive list of guidance documents considered active — a process that took three weeks just to catalog the files, the agency said. The inventory produced more than 4,000 documents totaling about 55,776 pages, dating back to 1976.

Each program office was required to justify whether the individual documents were still needed, and ordered to provide written rationale if guidance was deemed obsolete or necessary. Obsolete documents were considered ones that related to old funding cycles, guidance superseded by newer rules, duplicate statutes or documents related to programs that no longer list, Fox News Digital learned.

The Administration for Children and Families said the goal of cleaning up the office with outdated guidance is to reduce confusion and allow grant recipients to focus resources on "delivering outcomes for American children and families," rather than navigating tens of thousands of pages of outdated documentation.

The move aligns with the Trump administration’s broader push to pare back regulations and cut what it calls bureaucratic red tape.

The Federal Communications Commission, for example, took a hatchet to outdated policies in a sweeping deregulation effort in 2025, including doing away with outdated guidance on the use of telegraphs, rabbit-ear TV receivers and phone booth rules in July 2025.