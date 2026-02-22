Expand / Collapse search
White House

President Trump tells Netflix to fire Susan Rice or 'pay consequences'

Former Obama official Susan Rice delivered a blunt warning to corporate America: Don’t expect amnesty

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Democrats warn of ‘accountability agenda’ over Trump’s policies Video

Democrats warn of ‘accountability agenda’ over Trump’s policies

The ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts discuss former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Susan Rice’s statements on how Democrats should respond to the Trump administration’s policies on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

President Donald Trump called on Netflix to fire board member Susan Rice immediately or "pay the consequences."

Trump’s comments followed remarks Rice made Thursday on the "Stay Tuned with Preet" podcast, hosted by former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. 

During the interview, Rice warned that corporations she said had "taken a knee" to Republican pressure should not expect forgiveness from Democrats if they return to power.

"This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget. The damage that these people are doing is too severe to the American people and our national interest," Rice said.

LARA TRUMP WARNS AGAINST DEMOCRATS' "ACCOUNTABILITY AGENDA" FOR TRUMP ALLIES

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Susan Rice is seen at a party.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Susan Rice warned corporate America to expect an ‘accountability agenda’ from Democrats.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

It was not immediately clear what specific actions the Trump administration might pursue.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

BATTLEGROUND STATES SHOULDER BURDEN OF TRUMP’S TARIFFS AS MIDTERM MESSAGING RAMPS UP

Susan Rice speaks to the press during a briefing at the White House.

U.S. Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 24, 2022. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)

Rice made the remarks while discussing what she described as corporate retreats from diversity and governance commitments amid pressure from Republican lawmakers.

"If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back into power, are going to, you know, play by the old rules, and, you know, say, ‘Oh, never mind. We’ll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you’ve violated, all, you know, the laws you’ve skirted.’ I think they’ve got another thing coming," Rice added.

President Donald Trump participates in a joint press conference alongside Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago.

President Donald Trump called on Netflix to fire sitting board member Susan Rice following her comments on the podcast.  (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

Rice, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, predicted an "accountability agenda" awaited those entities, forecasting an electoral shift in the upcoming midterm elections. 

She also pointed to waning public approval for Trump's economic and immigration policies in making her case.

