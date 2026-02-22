President Trump tells Netflix to fire Susan Rice or 'pay consequences'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump called on Netflix to fire board member Susan Rice immediately or "pay the consequences."

Trump’s comments followed remarks Rice made Thursday on the "Stay Tuned with Preet" podcast, hosted by former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

During the interview, Rice warned that corporations she said had "taken a knee" to Republican pressure should not expect forgiveness from Democrats if they return to power.

"This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget. The damage that these people are doing is too severe to the American people and our national interest," Rice said.

It was not immediately clear what specific actions the Trump administration might pursue.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Rice made the remarks while discussing what she described as corporate retreats from diversity and governance commitments amid pressure from Republican lawmakers.

"If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back into power, are going to, you know, play by the old rules, and, you know, say, ‘Oh, never mind. We’ll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you’ve violated, all, you know, the laws you’ve skirted.’ I think they’ve got another thing coming," Rice added.

Rice, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, predicted an "accountability agenda" awaited those entities, forecasting an electoral shift in the upcoming midterm elections.

She also pointed to waning public approval for Trump's economic and immigration policies in making her case.