Bessent blames left's political 'venom' for violence after deadly Mar-a-Lago incident

Treasury secretary says political opponents are 'normalizing this violence' following deadly shooting at Trump's Florida estate

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Bessent slams ‘irresponsible’ fiscal warnings after tariff ruling Video

Bessent slams ‘irresponsible’ fiscal warnings after tariff ruling

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joins 'Sunday Morning Futures' to weigh in on the deadly security incident at Mar-a-Lago, the Supreme Court's tariff ruling and more.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday blamed what he called "venom" from the political left following a deadly incident at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

"Two would-be assassins dead, one in jail for life, and this venom coming from the other side…" Bessent said during "Sunday Morning Futures."

"They are normalizing this violence. It’s got to stop."

ERIC TRUMP ANGERED BY LACK OF ANSWERS ON BUTLER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, SAYS WE STILL 'KNOW NOTHING'

scott bessent

Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.  (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Bessent pointed to a campaign commercial from an Illinois Democratic Senate candidate in which current Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton showcased people declaring, "F--- Trump, vote Juliana," urging that the "profane" video be taken down.

"We don't know whether this person was a mastermind, unhinged or what, but they are normalizing this… violence," he said. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Stratton's office for comment and did not immediately hear back. 

Bessent’s comments came as authorities investigate a security incident at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where a young male suspect was shot and killed early Sunday.

SECRET SERVICE THWARTS POTENTIAL THREAT NEAR TRUMP'S WHITE HOUSE GROUNDS WITH RAPID RESPONSE

Mar-a-Lago club aerial view showing the main estate buildings, green lawns, and the north gate entrance in Palm Beach.

An aerial view shows the Mar-a-Lago estate and the north gate in Palm Beach, Florida, following reports of a shooting incident on Feb. 22. (Fox News)

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw confirmed to Fox News that the suspect was 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin of North Carolina.

The president was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the incident. No Secret Service agents or law enforcement personnel were injured.

"I want to congratulate Sean Curran and the Secret Service for protecting the president and his family," Bessent said, adding that Trump and his family are safe.

Armed suspect shot and killed at Mar-a-Lago, Secret Service says Video

The Treasury secretary declined to discuss potential changes to the president’s security posture at Mar-a-Lago following the incident but insisted that protections around Trump are "as strong as it's ever been."

Fox News' Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

