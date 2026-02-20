DHS shutdown drags into week two as Iran threat, SOTU clash complicate Hill talks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A government shutdown, big or small, is usually a front-and-center issue for lawmakers — but the most recent partial closure could be put on the back burner as Congress returns to several issues in Washington.

Senate Democrats and the White House are still at odds over funding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as the shutdown dragged into its tenth day. Neither side is budging, with the most recent concrete action coming early last week.

Trump, who proved pivotal in striking a funding truce with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in January, was not directly involved in recent negotiations.

‘TARIFFS SUCK’: SOME REPUBLICANS PRIVATELY CELEBRATE AS SUPREME COURT BLOCKS TRUMP POLICY

Trump has not had any "direct conversations or correspondence" with congressional Democrats recently, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, noting that the White House and its representatives have been handling the dialogue.

"But, of course, Democrats are the reason that the Department of Homeland Security is currently shut down," she said. "They have chosen to act against the American people for political reasons."

Senate Democrats offered a counter to the White House’s own counterproposal, which quickly was rejected as "unserious" by Leavitt. It’s a peculiar instance, given that this is the third shutdown during Trump’s second term, and neither side appears to be in a particular rush to end it.

DEMOCRATS RISK FEMA DISASTER FUNDING COLLAPSE AS DHS SHUTDOWN HITS DAY 5

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told Fox News Digital that there's "some room for give and take" in the negotiations, but remained firm in the GOP's positioning against requiring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from getting judicial warrants, unmasking or other reforms sought by Democrats that could increase risks for agents in the field.

"I felt like, you know, the last offer the White House put out there was a really — it was a good faith one, and it was clear to me that they're attempting, in every way, to try and land this thing so we can get DHS funded," Thune said.

Funding the agency will be a top priority for the upper chamber, but they'll be delayed because of winter storms descending on the East Coast. The weather has caused the Senate to delay a vote on the original DHS spending bill until Tuesday night, ahead of Trump's State of the Union address.

There are other issues that could get in the way of hashing out a deal, including a possible conflict with Iran and Trump’s desire to move ahead with tariffs without congressional approval.

GOP WARNS DEMOCRATS USING DHS SHUTDOWN TO STALL SENATE VOTER ID PUSH

Trump told reporters Friday that he was "considering" a limited military strike against Iran, which already has riled up some in Congress, who are demanding that lawmakers get a say on whether the U.S. strikes.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said in a statement that he has a war powers resolution to block an attack on Iran filed and ready, and challenged his colleagues to vote against it.

"If some of my colleagues support war, then they should have the guts to vote for the war and to be held accountable by their constituents, rather than hiding under their desks," Kaine said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

On the heels of the Supreme Court’s ruling to torpedo his sweeping duties, Trump is considering bypassing Congress to move ahead with another set of global 10% tariffs.

That comes as some Republicans are quietly celebrating the end of the duties, and others are open to working with the administration on a path forward for trade policy.

On tariffs, a Republican aide told Fox News that the GOP was "waiting to see what POTUS does next."

"The State of the Union should be interesting," they said.