Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC

Amazon, UPS drivers hit with back-to-back armed robberies in Washington, DC

The robberies allegedly happened just 30 minutes apart

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

UPS and Amazon trucks were targeted in two armed robberies just 30 minutes apart in southeast Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported an armed robbery of a UPS truck driver on Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Cook Drive Southeast, according to Fox 5 DC.

Then, about 30 minutes later, there was another armed robbery, this time the target being an Amazon truck driver in the 800 block of Cook Drive Southeast.

"This is a very unique time that we’re in," said President and CEO of Metropolitan Protective Services Derrick Parks, who referred to a rash of armed vehicle robberies recently in the area.

NYC SERIAL BURGLAR POSING AS AMAZON WORKER LINKED TO 9 BREAK-INS, STOLE THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS: POLICE

An Amazon Prime delivery van outside residential building in New York City.

A UPS driver and an Amazon driver were victims of armed robberies in Washington, D.C. (Lindsey Nicholson/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"We've noticed that crime as it relates to robberies, whether it's strong arm, carjackings, whether it's theft from auto, all of those items are up," Parks said.

Parks said he believes delivery drivers are specifically being targeted.

Other incidents of delivery truck drivers falling victim to robberies have happened in recent months in the district.

In November, an Amazon delivery driver was carjacked in Washington, D.C.

BUTTIGIEG DOWNPLAYS DC CRIME RATE DESPITE HAVING SECURITY DETAIL: 'I CAN SAFELY WALK MY DOG TO THE CAPITOL'

UPS truck

The two robberies happened just 30 minutes apart on Tuesday morning. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police released surveillance images in February after alcohol was stolen from the back of a delivery truck.

Late last year in nearby Prince George's County, Maryland, a UPS driver saw thieves driving off with her truck.

"Crime only occurs when you have three elements — motive, means, and opportunity," Parks said. "We have to figure out a way to eliminate one if not all of those elements."