A serial burglar in New York City who poses as an Amazon delivery worker is being sought for at least nine break-ins, police said.

The crimes have occurred in various neighborhoods in Queens, the New York Police Department said. Authorities said the suspect had stolen thousands of dollars in cash, along with jewelry and other items.

The first burglary occurred over a year ago, on Jan. 26, 2023, with the most recent occurring March 5, the NYPD said. In all cases, he entered the homes through a window, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Video footage released by the NYPD shows a male wearing an Amazon vest entering a building through a front door. In an Aug, 24, 2023, burglary, he stole $6,000 in jewelry and other property, police said.

One of the victims was 35-year-old Estrla Islas, a single mother in Sunnyside, Queens, FOX 5 New York reported. The burglar broke into her apartment through a bathroom window and rummaged through her drawers and closets, she told the news outlet.

"He took almost like $9,000," Islas said. "$9,000 in cash."

Islas said she saved the money for her 12-year-old daughter.

An Amazon spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the company was looking into the matter.