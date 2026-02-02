College student’s death sparks hazing probe as 3 fraternity members are arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona college student is dead, and three others have been arrested after attending an off-campus fraternity event last weekend.

Officers were called to the scene at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, after receiving reports of an 18-year-old male student of Northern Arizona University (NAU) who was "found unresponsive" at a house on S. Pine Grove Road in Flagstaff, the Flagstaff Police Department said in a statement .

"Bystanders inside the home initiated CPR prior to police arrival," the FPD continued. "Upon arrival, officers found the individual not breathing and continued life-saving measures on scene until paramedics arrived."

The student, whose identity has not been released at the time of this report, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

FAMILY OF BRIANNA AGUILERA SUES OVER ALCOHOL SERVICE AHEAD OF DEATH

Investigators later learned the student "attended a gathering at the residence the previous evening, identified as a ‘rush’ event for the Delta Tau Delta fraternity," where several individuals – including the deceased student – consumed alcohol, FPD said.

The incident led to the arrest of three Delta Tau Delta fraternity members, according to police.

20-year-old students Carter Eslick, Riley Cass and Ryan Creech were each taken into custody and charged with hazing in connection with the student’s death, FPD said in the statement.

FRAT HOUSE WHERE STUDENT WAS ELECTROCUTED IN ALLEGED HAZING HAD LAUNDRY LIST OF KNOWN RED FLAGS: REPORT

Hazing is defined, in part, as the "submission of members or prospective members to potentially dangerous or hazardous circumstances or activities" that may result in personal injury, according to NAU.

Detectives are still working to determine the student’s manner and cause of death, the FPD said.

In a statement , NAU called the student’s death a "devastating loss," while adding "our hearts are with his family, friends and all members of our community who are grieving."

FRATERNITY SUSPENDED AFTER POSSIBLE HAZING LEAVES UNIVERSITY STUDENT IN CRITICAL CONDITION: REPORT

The university also acknowledged the arrest of three of its students and revealed the campus’ Delta Tau Delta fraternity chapter has been suspended "to allow a full investigation to take place and prioritize student safety."

"We want to be clear: The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priorities. Violence, hazing or any other behavior that endangers others has no place at NAU," the university added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2022, hazing was criminalized in Arizona under Jack’s Law, with offenders risking punishment of up to 3.75 years in prison, according to Fraternal Law.

The FPD, Delta Tau Delta's national chapter and NAU did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.