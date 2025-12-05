‘Extreme’ hazing allegations force fraternity suspension, investigation at major US university

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Colorado Boulder has suspended its Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter after receiving what officials describe as a "credible report" of hazing, prompting an immediate halt to all chapter activities.

According to the university, the initial report was received on Dec. 1 and formally logged with campus officials the next day. Since then, at least two additional anonymous reports alleging "extreme or severe hazing" have surfaced, CU Boulder said in a campus safety alert issued Thursday night.

No other details on the allegations were available.

The fraternity will remain suspended while the investigation proceeds. In the meantime, the university is urging anyone with information related to allegations of hazing, whether involving Phi Kappa Sigma or any other campus-affiliated organization, to submit a report through Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution, Safe2Tell, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

A CU Boulder spokesperson underscored that the credible report triggered the interim suspension, but said the additional anonymous reports are also being reviewed.

"I want to make it clear that the university has received one credible report of hazing involving Phi Kappa Sigma, which has prompted the interim suspension," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "CU Boulder has also reported this to and is in communication with the Phi Kappa Sigma national organization."

"Additionally, the university has received at least two other, anonymous reports of extreme or severe hazing this week," the spokesperson continued. "We are seeking information about any instances of hazing involving CU Boulder students, including Phi Kappa Sigma and the anonymous reports, and are asking people to report information to Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution."

The spokesperson added that privacy laws prevent the university from discussing case specifics, but emphasized that CU Boulder "takes all allegations seriously" and investigates them "to the fullest extent possible." Hazing is prohibited under both Colorado state law and university policy.

Boulder Police also addressed the situation, noting that the department has no substantiated hazing reports in the city. A police spokesperson told Fox News Digital that since August, officers have taken three hazing reports involving CU Boulder fraternities on University Hill, all of which were investigated and either determined to be unfounded or closed.

The department emphasized its ongoing relationship with the campus community, including assigning a liaison officer to every fraternity. Police encouraged anyone with information about possible criminal activity to contact Boulder Police at 303-441-3333.

Phi Kappa Sigma’s national headquarters also addressed the suspension.

"We will be partnering with the institution to investigate the alleged behaviors from our Chapter at the University of Colorado–Boulder. Phi Kappa Sigma does not tolerate hazing or hazing-like behaviors and will continue to strive to eradicate it from the Greek System," the fraternity’s executive director said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Phi Kappa Sigma, known nationally as "the Skulls," joined CU Boulder’s Interfraternity Council in spring 2022, according to the school’s website. The fraternity has described its values as centered on academic achievement, respectful conduct and strong brotherhood.

The investigation remains ongoing.

CU Boulder said future updates will be posted on its alerts page. The safety alert also offered guidance to students on recognizing possible hazing, including coercion, unsafe or degrading activities, or tasks presented as mandatory for joining a group. The school encouraged students to trust their instincts, intervene only when safe, and report concerns to campus authorities.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the school's Phi Kappa Sigma chapter and CU Boulder Police for comment.

