Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Alex Murdaugh to serve life sentence for killing wife, son in protective custody

Murdaugh was convicted of was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie, 52, and 22-year-old son, Paul, on the family's property in June 2021

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano , Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Alex Murdaugh to serve two consecutive life sentences Video

Alex Murdaugh to serve two consecutive life sentences

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Alex Murdaugh to serve two consecutive life sentences in prison after a jury found him guilty of murdering his wife and son.

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina former attorney convicted of killing his wife and son, will serve his life sentence in protective custody, officials said Friday. 

Mental health and prison experts determined that Murdaugh should be kept in protective custody after they reviewed his case. A four-member board made the recommendation and Murdaugh was moved to a statewide protective custody unit in a maximum security prison. 

ALEX MURDAUGH: TIMELINE OF ONCE-POWERFUL SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL

Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on March 3 after he was found guilty on all four counts. He will serve his time in protective custody, officials said.

Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on March 3 after he was found guilty on all four counts. He will serve his time in protective custody, officials said. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool)

"Inmates in the unit have validated protective concerns and are placed in a specialized unit to separate them from the general population," the South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a news release. "Their location is not disclosed for safety and security reasons."

The unit currently has 28 inmates. 

Murdaugh will live in an eight-by-ten cell with a bed, toilet and sink, the news release said. Inmates in the segregated unit have all the same privileges as those in general population, officials said. 

The news comes after Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie, 52, and 22-year-old son, Paul, on the family's Colleton County property. 

Christy Murdaugh collects some Alex Murdaugh's belongings before auction Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The day of the killings, the chief financial officer of his former law firm confronted Murdaugh about missing fees, and he had a hearing scheduled later that week in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a deadly 2019 boat wreck.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.