Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

Alex Murdaugh prison love letters: Admirer says she's 'Jessica Biel' look-alike

Murdaugh is locked up at South Carolina's McCormick Correctional Institution

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Alex Murdaugh to appeal murder convictions Video

Alex Murdaugh to appeal murder convictions

Lead prosecutor in the Alex Murdaugh trial, Creighton Waters, joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his cross-examination of the convicted killer. 

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is getting a deluge of prison love letters, including from one admirer who says she has been told she is the spitting image of actress Jessica Biel.

Fox News Digital obtained 86 pages of emails and letters sent to Murdaugh since he was sentenced March 3 to two terms of life in prison for fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, 52, and his son, Paul, 22 in June 2021. 

However, the murder convictions have not dampened romantic interest in the disbarred attorney. 

"I was compared to Jessica Biel yesterday at the gym….what a compliment, she's so athletic and fit!" Katie Marie wrote the 54-year-old inmate. She added, "I look like a beauty queen contestant."

ALEX MURDAUGH'S PRISON LOVE LETTERS: ‘I THINK ABOUT YOU ALL DAY’

Alex Murdaugh booking photo next to an aerial shot of the McCormick Correction Institution

Alex Murdaugh has been transferred to the McCormick Correctional Institution in South Carolina. (South Carolina Department of Corrections/Google Maps)

Katie Marie warned Murdaugh to beware of other women who do not have sincere intentions. 

"If they’re acting like they want you, they’re just hoping you have money OR will put them on the map," cautioned the Boston native, who said she spent 18 months in prison for selling heroin.

CONVICTED KILLER ALEX MURDAUGH SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

Katie Marie, though, has some stiff competition. A 36-year-old mother of two from Missouri, Rachel B., told Murdaugh, "I would bet I’m the hottest one you’ve gotten mail from thus far!"

Some of the women took a decidedly more forward approach. "The thought of Alex Murdaugh consumes me day and night," Danielle H. gushed in an April 13 email. "I’m almost tempted to write you something erotic."

Alex Murdaugh leaving court

Alex Murdaugh is led out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital)

She pleaded for a reply. "I think I have become obsessed with you. I don’t care what you’ve done," she told him. "Alex. Can you please respond?…Mr. Murdaugh? Just one little hi?" 

In an April 11 letter, the Las Vegas resident, who sent him more than one dozen messages, wrote, "I am constantly thinking about you. I cannot stop. I love you!!!"

ALEX MURDAUGH'S LIFE IN LOCKUP: LAWYER REVEALS EXCLUSIVE DETAILS

None of Murdaugh's pursuers appeared to receive answers to their emotional outpourings. His lawyer, Jim Griffin, said he is not sure his client has had an opportunity to read all the messages.

"It does appear to me that they have become more romantic, and I'm suspicious that people who are writing know their messages will be sent to the media," he said, suggesting that their motive is fame rather than affection for Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh reads paperwork during his double murder trial.

Alex Murdaugh confers with defense attorney Jim Griffin during day 25 of the double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 27, 2023. (Jeff Blake/The State/Pool)

Many of Murdaugh's fans have also put money in his commissary, but the new inmate cannot access the funds yet, Griffin said. 

He was placed in protective custody and transferred to McCormick Correctional Institution in South Carolina earlier this month due to the notoriety of his case.

ALEX MURDAUGH'S SECRET PRISON LOCATION REVEALED

Like the other prisoners, he is provided with a tablet with limited internet access, email and phone capability. 

The South Carolina Department of Corrections also released a call log from April 3 to 21, showing Murdaugh had placed 65 collect phone calls but only 16 were completed.

Alex, Morgan Doughty, Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

From left to right, Alex Murdaugh, Morgan Doughty, Paul Murdaugh and Maggie Murdaugh.  (Courtesy of Netflix)

"I think all those are calls to me and my office," Griffin said. "There have been significant issues with the phone system there. One day he reported he tried me 20 times before it went through."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Murdaugh has denied he is guilty of killing his wife and son and is appealing the verdict.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.