Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama inmate Casey White waives extradition, is expected to be brought back to Lauderdale County Tuesday: DA

Alabama sheriff’s deputies were en route to Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday morning to take custody of Casey White

By Michael Ruiz , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office holds a press conference after escaped Alabama inmate Casey White apprehended Video

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office holds a press conference after escaped Alabama inmate Casey White apprehended

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FLORENCE, Ala. – Casey Cole White, the Alabama prison escapee whose 11 days of illicit freedom came to an end on Monday, has waived extradition from Indiana and is expected to be returned to Lauderdale County by end-of-day Tuesday, officials said. 

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies were en route to Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday morning to take custody of Casey White, who is currently in the custody of Indiana’s Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told Fox News Digital. 

CASEY WHITE ESCAPE: TIMELINE FOR ALABAMA MURDER SUSPECT ON THE RUN WITH CORRECTIONS OFFICER

"I expect him to be back in Lauderdale County by the end of the day," Connolly added in an email. 

Casey White murder victim's son on inmate's capture: 'It's like a miracle happened' Video

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is located about 286 miles north of Alabama's Lauderdale County Jail, roughly four hours and 40 minutes by car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vicky White, the corrections officer who fled with Casey, was facing charges including at least forgery, identity theft and permitting/aiding an escape. She is said to have shot herself following Monday's police chase. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. 

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates. 

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports