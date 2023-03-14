Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

Alabama 2-year-old boy critically injured by hit-and-run driver

AL driver hit boy on residential street, fled scene before police arrived

Associated Press
Police say a 2-year-old boy is hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Mobile police were searching Monday for the driver whose vehicle hit the child on a residential street, new outlets reported.

An Alabama two-year-old boy was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday night.

The boy ran into the street and was struck Sunday night, said Mobile police Cpl. Ryan Blakely. He said the driver had already left the scene when police arrived just before 8:30 p.m.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.